Lomachenko vs Campbell: Luke Campbell will add Vasiliy Lomachenko's 'tricks' to his own style

Luke Campbell says he learned some of Vasiliy Lomachenko’s "tricks" and will use them to complete his world-title dream.

Campbell lost a unanimous decision to Lomachenko in Saturday night's world lightweight title fight.

"I'm not going anywhere," the Hull fighter said on Sunday morning. "I will keep pushing. I do believe I got a lot better from that performance.

"I learned a few tricks in there myself, from Loma. I'll add them to my style.

"You're in for more great fights from me. I will be after those belts."

Lomachenko has the WBA, WBC and WBO titles and wants to add the IBF belt that Richard Commey will next defend against Teofimo Lopez.

He is a three-weight world champion and his promoter Bob Arum mentioned that he could go back to featherweight or super-featherweight.

That could free up his lightweight belts for Campbell to strive for again, and he said: "I don't care who I go up against. I want those belts. They have my name on."

Campbell lost his first world-title fight via a split decision to Jorge Linares two years ago.

"Out of the Linares loss and the Yvan Mendy loss, which I don't talk about because I avenged it, [the Lomachenko loss] was the first time I have been truly beaten in the professional game," he said.

"No excuses. I was beaten by the better man.

"Emotionally I'm in pain at the loss. Losing is very painful for me."

Immediately after the final bell Campbell had said: "How good is he [Lomachenko]? Well he beat me so he's very good. He's a special fighter, we all knew he was a special fighter.

"It's hard to have a game-plan when someone like that is in front of you that always adapts.

"One-hundred per cent, with the support I had tonight, I can go on and achieve anything. Tonight was Lomachenko's night, but my time will come."

