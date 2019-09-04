Ruiz Jr vs Joshua: Watch a live stream of press conference in Saudi Arabia

Watch a live stream here Watch a live stream here

Anthony Joshua comes face to face with Andy Ruiz Jr for the first time since their fight at a press conference on Wednesday at 4.30pm in Saudi Arabia.

Joshua aims to regain the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles from Ruiz Jr in a rematch on December 7, live on Sky Sports Box Office, in Saudi Arabia.

The rivals embark on a three-city media tour today, beginning in Diriyah on the outskirts of Riyadh, in the country which will host their second fight.

They reconvene on Thursday in New York and on Friday in London.

Watch a live stream of their press conference in Saudi Arabia at the top of this page.