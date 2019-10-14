Joseph Parker has recovered from a suspected spider bite and wants a fight before end of 2019

Joseph Parker has recovered from a suspected spider bite and still hopes to receive a fight before the end of the year, says manager David Higgins.

The New Zealander was sidelined by illness for three weeks, forcing him to withdraw from a fight against Derek Chisora, who instead faces David Price on the Regis Prograis-Josh Taylor bill at The O2 on October 26, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

But Parker has remained in Las Vegas to resume training and would welcome a bout in the next few months, preferably a rescheduled fight with Chisora.

Higgins told Sky Sports: "He would love to return before the end of the year, absolutely.

Make no mistake, we wanted to fight Chisora, we still do. David Higgins

"He has recovered from what was a three-week lay-off and he's back training, but that's really a question for Eddie Hearn. He's the promoter and we're at their behest. We're realistic and we're just waiting to hear back from Matchroom.

"He's in good spirits, he's back in training. I saw the British media sort of mocked the spider bite thing, but the honest feeling for the doctors, we think it actually was a spider bite.

"I'm no expert, but it sort of destroys your immune system, your health. You are fatigued. He was ordered by medical professionals to stand down for three weeks.

"Make no mistake, we wanted to fight Chisora, we still do. We'll just see what happens."

Parker will be watching Chisora with interest as a swift victory over Price could allow the Brit to make a swift return, with Higgins hoping his fighter could possibly appear on the undercard for the Andy Ruiz-Anthony Joshua rematch, or a big US bill.

"It depends on how quickly Chisora can turnaround and whether Eddie Hearn or Frank Smith can pull some strings and get us on New York or Saudi Arabia," said Higgins. "It would be a shame if Joseph had to sit out for eight months, but we remain hopeful.

"He's still in camp, his family are with him in Vegas. He's sort of waiting. He is ready and willing, but hey, if not, we must be philosophical."