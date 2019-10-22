Cecilia Braekhus signs deal with Matchroom Boxing

Cecilia Braekhus has a perfect record of 35-0

Undisputed welterweight champion and pound-for-pound star Cecilia Braekhus has signed a multi-fight deal with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing.

Braekhus (35-0, 9 KOs) of Bergen, Norway, won her first welterweight world honours (WBA, WBC) back in 2009, before adding the WBO title to her growing collection in May 2010, in what was just her 14th professional bout.

'First Lady' had to wait until September 2014 to win the IBF strap, becoming the first woman in history to hold all four belts simultaneously, and she has since defended that status nine times.

"I'm very proud to announce that I am joining forces with Matchroom Boxing for the next chapter of my journey," said Braekhus. "As always, I'll be looking for the biggest fights and the toughest challenges in the ring.

"Thanks very much to my fans all over the world who have supported me for so many years. I'm excited to return to the ring soon. Thanks also to my team who have worked diligently to make this happen."

Braekhus was born in Colombia but moved to Norway as a child

Eddie Hearn added: "I'm delighted to welcome Cecilia to the team and I'm very excited for the future. Cecilia has been a pioneer of women's boxing and is established as one of the biggest stars in the sport.

"Right now, women's boxing is stronger than ever and there are some huge fights and events to be made over the next few years that I fully expect Cecilia to be a major part of."

Tom Loeffler, advisor to Braekhus, said: "Working with Matchroom Boxing and DAZN will provide Cecilia the opportunity to get the high-profile fights she's been looking for.

"Cecilia had a tremendous last year and looks to continue her dominance as the best pound-for-pound female champion in 2020."

