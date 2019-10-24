Taylor vs Prograis: Derek Chisora calls David Price 'a sheep'

0:58 Price: This fight was a no-brainer Price: This fight was a no-brainer

Derek Chisora likened David Price to a "sheep going to the slaughterhouse" as he played farmyard animal noises from his phone at their final press conference.

The heavyweights with 42 combined knockout wins will collide alongside the World Boxing Super Series final between Regis Prograis and Josh Taylor on Saturday, and went head to head for the first time on Thursday.

The heavyweights with 42 combined knockout wins will collide alongside the World Boxing Super Series final between Regis Prograis and Josh Taylor on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and went head to head for the first time on Thursday.

Promoter Eddie Hearn's questions to Price were interrupted by strange noises coming from the phone at the opposite end of the table, belonging to Chisora.

The veteran fan-favourite, who has spent some of the build-up on a farm and brought his dog Winston to the public work-outs, said: "That is a sheep going to the slaughterhouse. Listen, I don't need to sell anything. You're not in my league, you don't understand.

"That is you right there. I'm going to deck you, you don't understand."

Price calmly responded: "I know Derek needs this to get himself up for the fight. That's sound, because the last thing Derek needs is to be shaking my hand, because we do like each other, and it's cool. That's fine. This is business, 100 per cent."

Chisora and Price smiled at each other in their first face-off but both heavyweight contenders had previously been made aware of the importance of their match-up.

David Haye, Chisora's manager, said: "Price is a weapon, I've sparred with him over the years, he has genuine world-class power.

"He's the hardest person I've been hit by, behind Deontay Wilder. David Price is no joke! When a fighter has nothing to lose, they're very dangerous."

But Chisora threatened: "Everybody has power in the boxing game. He has to be aware of what I can do to. We're going to bring war, I can't box.

"Bing, bing, bombs away, he's getting knocked out!"

Price, a replacement for Joseph Parker who withdrew after being bitten by a spider, said: "I expect it to be a long fight and a painful fight for Derek because my accuracy is the telling point. I expect a knockout win."

They briefly argued when Price interrupted Chisora by saying: "You will walk onto one."

Chisora responded: "I'm happy to walk onto one but I will deliver one."

Lawrence Okolie, who challenges European title-holder Yves Ngabu, said: "This is not my first time fighting a champion, I'm used to this. It always ends with me walking away victorious."

Lawrence Okolie, who challenges European title-holder Yves Ngabu, said: "This is not my first time fighting a champion, I'm used to this. It always ends with me walking away victorious."

Belgium's Ngabu replied: "I wanted to fight the UK's No1 and this is what I've got. I'm more than ready."

Lee Selby warned opponent Ricky Burns: "It will be difficult for the loser to come back from this, probably more difficult for Ricky because he's a little older."

Lee Selby warned opponent Ricky Burns: "It will be difficult for the loser to come back from this, probably more difficult for Ricky because he's a little older."

Burns said: "This is a tough fight against Lee. I remember when we sparred, I couldn't believe the size of him for a featherweight."

Conor Benn, who meets Steven Jamoya, said about his father Nigel Benn: "I pray for the power that he had."

Conor Benn, who meets Steven Jamoya, said about his father Nigel Benn: "I pray for the power that he had."

