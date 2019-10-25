Prograis vs Taylor: Derek Chisora and David Price in must-win O2 battle

0:33 David Haye says there is so much to gain and so much to lose when Derek Chisora and David Price face off David Haye says there is so much to gain and so much to lose when Derek Chisora and David Price face off

David Haye has warned Derek Chisora he risks the end of his career if he loses to David Price.

Chisora and Price meet in a must-win heavyweight battle on the Regis Prograis-Josh Taylor bill on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Haye believes the winner could move within touching distance of a world title shot, while the loser will sink to the bottom of the pile

Chisora will be giving away height and reach to Price on Saturday

"Two man mountains will collide and both fighters know this could be it for them," said Haye, who now manages former foe Chisora.

"For the loser it's a long way down, but for the winner there is a potential world title shot.

"Oleksandr Usyk will potentially fight for a vacant WBO title which Anthony Joshua or Andy Ruiz Jr could relinquish. So the winner of this could fight for a world title. That is the biggest motivation for any fighter."

Chisora returns to The O2 for his sixth-straight fight after blowing away Artur Szpilka in two rounds on a bill which also saw Price claim a confidence-boosting stoppage-win over Dave Allen.

"To think 12 months ago both guys were considered washed-up but they have both had three good wins under their belts," added Haye.

"People didn't consider Chisora a massive puncher - he knocked out the iron-chinned Carlos Takam but people thought it was an anomaly. Then he fought the southpaw, tricky Artur Szpilka and demolished him. He looked very heavy-handed and he's bringing that ferocity into this fight.

"He's a monster of a man and Price will have to be at his best to get past three or four rounds.

"There is so much to gain and so much to lose. This could be fighting for the world title or going to the bottom of the pecking order, back to domestic level."

