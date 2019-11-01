KSI vs Logan Paul 2: How to book and watch if you are not a Sky TV subscriber

Even if you are not a Sky TV subscriber, you can still book and watch KSI's rematch with Logan Paul as the YouTubers settle their rivalry, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

KSI and Logan Paul will share the ring for a second time, this time as professional fighters, with Britain's WBO champion Billy Joe Saunders joining America's WBC title holder Devin Haney on the same Los Angeles bill on November 9, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The show begins at midnight and even if you do not have a Sky TV subscription, there are various platforms for you to watch the Sky Sports Box Office event.

Watch KSI vs Logan Paul 2 online through the Sky Sports Box Office app and website.



If you don't have a Box Office account, you'll be able to sign up and buy the fight right now.

How to order:

1. Visit https://sports.skyboxoffice.com

2. If you don't have a Box Office account, select "Buy now for £9.95"

3. Select "Sign up"

4. Select "New to Sky Box Office" and "continue to checkout"

5. Enter your personal and card details and pay.

Once you've bought the fight, this will give you full access to watch the event in full on Saturday November 9, live from Los Angeles.



You'll also have seven days of unlimited access to watch back the fights from when the event begins.

On fight night itself, there are a number of ways to watch.

You can either:

Watch via our downloadable player on PC/Desktop/Mac at https://sports.skyboxoffice.com

Download the Sky Sports Box Office App (available on both iOS and Android)

Stream on your NOW TV Smart Stick or your NOW TV box.

The Sky Sports Box Office app isn't available on the white NOW TV Box.

