Scott Quigg's return to trainer Joe Gallagher criticised as a sign of 'weakness' by Jono Carroll

Scott Quigg faces Jono Carroll on March 7, live on Sky Sports

Scott Quigg's return to trainer Joe Gallagher has been criticised as a sign of 'weakness' by Jono Carroll as the super-featherweights traded fiery words at the first press conference.

The British former world champion is being prepared by Gallagher for a crucial clash against Carroll in Manchester on March 7, live on Sky Sports, with both men battling to preserve their title ambitions.

But Carroll believes Quigg has already shown signs of self-doubt after heading back to Britain following a spell in Los Angeles at Freddie Roach's gym.

Quigg and Carroll had to be separated by security after a heated head to head

He said: "One thing I just have to question is why does he feel he has to change trainer?"

"To me that's weakness in the mind, that's weakness in the head. You change trainer before such a big fight?

"I know he's going back to Joe. Joe is an amazing trainer, but at the same time, that's weakness, in my own opinion.

"That might be a bad mistake mate."

The Dublin man tried to strike a psychological blow at first press conference

Quigg previously held the WBA super-bantamweight belt and is confident that Carroll will not stand in the way of him securing another big-name bout at a higher weight.

"This is a fight that really excites me," said Quigg. "He says what he says, but he's going to come and try and have a go, but he'll get demolished. It's as simple as that.

"I come and I like to have a fight. I'm going to entertain the crowd. 2020 will be a very successful year for me."