Dominic Breazeale willing to take risks in a fight with Andy Ruiz Jr

Dominic Breazeale wants to blast his way back into world title contention with a fight against Andy Ruiz Jr - and says he can become the first man to stop the former unified champion.

The 34-year-old has admitted that Ruiz Jr is top of a shortlist of potential opponents, with both heavyweights being advised by Al Haymon as they seek to rebuild following defeats at world title level.

Breazeale has been absent since his defeat to WBC champion Wilder in a first-round shootout last May, while Ruiz Jr is planning his return after his brief spell with the WBA, IBF and WBO belts was ended by a points loss to Anthony Joshua in December.

"I think it would be a good fit for me, I think it would be a good fit for boxing," Breazeale told Sky Sports, when asked about a potential fight with Ruiz Jr.

"That's the fight that fans want to see, me and Andy Ruiz.

"I'd love to be able to get that rocking and rolling.

"Joshua made the adjustments and did what he was supposed to do as the bigger athlete in the ring, boxing his way to winning the titles back. You get a big guy that can use his jab and move around the ring the way that Joshua was doing, a guy in Ruiz's situation doesn't stand a chance.

"That's the same game-plan that I would be taking into the approach of fighting Andy Ruiz, although I'm a fan-pleasing fighter and I'm probably going to go for the knockout at one point."

Joshua was unable to stop Ruiz Jr, despite flooring him in his shock first defeat last June, opting for a disciplined display of back-foot boxing as he claimed a unanimous decision win in Saudi Arabia.

Breazeale's only other defeat came against Joshua in 2016 and he would attempt to surpass the British star by inflicting a knockout loss on Ruiz Jr.

Breazeale has racked up 18 knockouts in his 20 victories

"We like to throw leather and we like to throw it with bad intentions," said Breazeale.

"Sometimes we're not going to hold back on risk-taking, so when you get a guy like myself and Andy Ruiz in the ring, you're definitely going to see some fireworks.

"Every time I get in the ring, I'm looking to stop the fight and change the stats, so I would take great glory in giving Andy Ruiz his first professional stoppage."