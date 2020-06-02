Shakur Stevenson will headline in Las Vegas as US boxing returns in June

Shakur Stevenson will fight behind closed doors in Las Vegas against Felix Caraballo on Tuesday, June 9 as US boxing returns from lockdown.

WBO featherweight world champion Stevenson will move up a division to make his super-featherweight debut on the bill promoted by Bob Arum's Top Rank at the MGM Grand Conference Center Grand Ballroom.

Mikaela Mayer, a 2016 Olympic team-mate of Stevenson's, will fight Helen Joseph at the same event.

Then on Thursday, June 12, Jessie Magdaleno will fight Yenifel Vicente.

"I would like to thank MGM Resorts and the Nevada State Athletic Commission for their assistance in helping to bring back world-class boxing," Bob Arum said.

Stevenson said: "I stayed in shape so when that call came, I was ready. The atmosphere might be different on June 9, but I've fought in unique situations all over the world before so it won't affect me."

Undefeated 22-year-old Stevenson is a target for Leeds' Josh Warrington, who holds the IBF featherweight title.

"He talks confidently about coming over to the UK and fighting me in my back yard," Warrington told Sky Sports. "But he hasn't been in those kind of scenarios.

"Everyone he's boxed has been tailor-made for him. He hasn't boxed someone who will close him down with educated pressure. People approach him in straight lines.

"I'm not saying he wouldn't be a tough fight. But he hasn't been in deep water situations."

Boxing in the UK is expected to return at a behind-closed-doors venue in July, with Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin and Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano planned.