Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez: John Ryder wants Billy Joe Saunders rematch if he does not fight Mexican star

Billy Joe Saunders has ruled out a fight with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in September

John Ryder still hopes to receive a rematch with Billy Joe Saunders if he is not selected as the next opponent for Mexican star Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

Ryder confirmed that his promoter Eddie Hearn has contacted Canelo's team to confirm his availability for a September fight after Saunders ruled himself out of a world title clash with the four-weight king.

But the British super-middleweight rivals could instead face each other as Ryder has welcomed a second fight with Saunders, who took his unbeaten record with a narrow points win in 2013.

John Ryder has put himself forward as a possible opponent for 'Canelo'

"I want to right all these wrongs," Ryder told Sky Sports. "The Billy Joe fight was close. I believe I nicked it. He believes he nicked it.

"We get on well and the rematch didn't materialise with rival promoters, but now we're under the same promotional banner, these fights will be easy to make.

"I want to fight any of the champions. Ideally get the rematch with Billy Joe or Callum Smith, the likes of [David] Benavidez and [Caleb] Plant. I just want the best fights out there."

Trainer Tony Sims believes Ryder did enough to earn a draw with Saunders in their first encounter and is eager for his fighter to avenge that loss, or his hotly disputed decision defeat to Callum Smith in November.

Saunders edged out Ryder in a British and Commonwealth title clash

"If this Canelo fight doesn't happen, I would like John to fight Billy Joe Saunders again," Sims told Sky Sports.

"I've always called for that rematch. I know Billy Joe and John are quite friendly, but at the end of the day it's a business and John has got a family and bills to pay.

"If Callum Smith won't give John Ryder the rematch and it doesn't look like he's going to give it to him, he don't want to fight him, then Billy Joe, I'd like that fight with Billy Joe.

"We've got three top super-middleweights in the country, in those three. If it doesn't materialise with Canelo, then the three should fight each other in a triangle and see who is the best."