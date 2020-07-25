Anthony Joshua or Tyson Fury? Joe Joyce preference is to target WBC title shot

Joe Joyce fights on Saturday before facing Daniel Dubois in October

Joe Joyce will overtake Daniel Dubois in the WBC rankings then target Tyson Fury’s championship, says his manager Sam Jones.

Joyce fights Michael Wallisch behind closed doors on Saturday before colliding with Dubois at The O2 in London on October 24 in a battle of undefeated heavyweights.

Joyce's plan was outlined by Jones: "After the fight with Dubois, he will take a ranking in the top three with the WBC.

Dubois and Joyce are undefeated contenders

"Hopefully he gets a world title fight but the belts will be occupied for at least a year, if we are being realistic

"But Joe is prepared to fight anybody. The top two are Joshua and Fury and whoever has a belt, Joe will fight them.

"I think Joe's preference would be Fury. It would be a privilege to share the ring with AJ or Fury but, stylistically, he would prefer Fury."

Joyce has spared many rounds with both Joshua and Fury.

Olympic silver medallist Joyce will aim to extend his record to 11-0 this weekend.

"This fight is about knocking the cobwebs off, then knocking Dubois out in October, and silencing the doubters," Jones said.

"It's a 10-round fight and a huge opportunity for Wallisch. If this can't motivate him, he's in the wrong sport. He's very strong and game, and has only lost to Tony Yoka, Efe Ajagba and Christian Hammer. We expect it to go a few rounds then, when Joe sees an opportunity, he will get him out of there.

"Joe has had a frustrating 12 months. He was scheduled to fight Marco Huck in Germany and was on fire, but Huck pulled out. We spent a lot of money on a training camp in Las Vegas but had a fight cancelled because of the pandemic.

"We're sick of talking about Dubois.

"Dubois has beaten nobody amateur or professional. He has never been in a hard fight. Joe has been performing at the highest level for six years.

"We fully expect Joe to stop Dubois."

Dubois will face Erik Pfeifer in August

Dubois, 12 years Joyce's junior at 22, will face Erik Pfeifer in August.

"Dubois hasn't got an easy fight," Jones said. "If Pfeifer takes this seriously, it is definitely Dubois' hardest fight.

"He has beaten Tony Yoka twice in the amateurs.

"I really hope Dubois gets the job done. It wouldn't shock me [if there was an upset].

"Dubois hasn't beaten anybody, he hasn't fought anybody, he hasn't done anything! He has had everything given to him.

"If Pfeifer can weather an early onslaught, then Dubois is not built to go 12 rounds.

"I pray Dubois doesn't slip up because Joe wants to be the man to take that scalp."