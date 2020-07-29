Eggington vs Cheeseman: Fight Camp boxers test negative for Covid-19 paving way for boxing's return

Ted Cheeseman being tested for Covid-19

Every boxer involved in Saturday's Fight Camp has returned a negative test for Covid-19.

Comprehensive safety measures are in place at the Matchroom Boxing HQ which will stage four consecutive weeks of live boxing.

Sam Eggington and Ted Cheeseman collide in a welterweight main event on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Jordan Gill

Eggington arrives at Fight Camp

Dalton Smith meets Nathan Bennett, heavyweights Fabio Wardley and Simon Vallily contest the English title, Jordan Gill faces Reece Bellotti and James Tennyson fights Gavin Gwynne.

The boxers at Fight Camp are in "the bubble" where they are tested for Covid-19 then isolate until receiving results.