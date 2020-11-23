Eddie Hearn urges government to support grassroots boxing

Eddie Hearn says boxing improves mental health and can help tackle obesity

Promoter Eddie Hearn has written an open letter to the government calling for financial support after boxing was excluded from a £300m rescue package.

The government announced emergency funding to protect the immediate future of spectator sports in England last week as many clubs and individuals continue to struggle through the coronavirus pandemic, but boxing was not included.

Hearn, who has recently been calling for an undisputed title mega-fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury at the top of the sport, expressed concern with those at a grassroots level who rely on boxing to "tackle obesity, improve mental health and reduce the threat of gang and knife crime".

1:16 Tyson Fury's list of opponents is 'laughable' compared to AJ's, says Hearn Tyson Fury's list of opponents is 'laughable' compared to AJ's, says Hearn

Posted on Twitter, Hearn's open letter to Nigel Huddleston MP, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden and the British Government read: "I am writing in response to the government's decision to exclude boxing from their £300m rescue package (report, Nov 19).

"Matchroom Boxing recognises the importance of boxing at a grassroots level, not only for the sport but for the communities they serve. We urge the government to do the same.

Matchroom Boxing recognises the importance of boxing at a grassroots level, not only for the sport but for the communities they serve. We urge the government to do the same. Eddie Hearn

"Boxing helps to tackle obesity and improve mental health, reduces the threat of gang and knife crime and instils discipline, manners and respect into the next generation.

"At an elite level we have had to overcome great difficulties during the pandemic but we will ride it out - the local community clubs simply cannot.

"I ask the government to reconsider its position and give grassroots boxing some much-needed help.

"I invite you to a discussion with me and others about our shared experiences, or even come and visit a boxing gym and see the vital work they do within the community."