Mahmoud Charr teases a fight with Christopher Lovejoy on May 15 – will mystery heavyweights clash?

Mahmoud Charr and Christopher Lovejoy will collide on May 15 with a version of the WBA heavyweight championship on the line, they have announced.

They are two of the heavyweight division's most mysterious characters and teased on Thursday night an unexpected clash against each other.

Charr has not boxed in four years while Lovejoy has an intimidating-looking 19-0 record with 19 KOs but all of his fights were in Mexico and almost no footage exists of him inside the ring.

The Germany-based Syrian previously held the WBA 'regular' title, only to be named "champion in recess" after a spell of inactivity, with Trevor Bryan becoming the new champion following a win over Bermane Stiverne in January.

Charr is best-known in Britain for a planned fight with David Haye, which never materialised, and he suffered defeats against Vitali Klitschko and Alexander Povetkin.

Lovejoy has previously told Sky Sports: "There is some mystery with me - 'can he really fight? Is he in shape?'

"I'm up there with the best. In sparring, whenever I touch someone it changes the whole dynamic. As soon as I touch someone they fall.

"Ask anyone who spars with me and they will say that I hit like a mule.

"The power comes naturally."

