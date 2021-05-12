Joshua Buatsi workout: Watch a live stream of the undefeated light-heavyweight here

Joshua Buatsi will provide the first glimpse of his new style in a live workout – watch a stream here from 6pm.
The undefeated light-heavyweight contender has teamed up with feted trainer Virgil Hunter ahead of his fight against Daniel Blenda Dos Santos on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.
US veteran Hunter has previously been in the corner for Andre Ward and Amir Khan.
"The public haven't seen how good I can be, or I will be," Buatsi has said.
"I want to unlock the potential that I have got. This addition to the team will 100 per cent bring the best out of me."
