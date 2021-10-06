Tyson Fury to 'school' Deontay Wilder, says Frank Bruno

Frank Bruno has backed Tyson Fury to take Deontay Wilder to school in their third world heavyweight showdown in Las Vegas.

WBC champion Fury is preparing for this weekend's trilogy bout with his American rival, having beaten him in February 2020 after their first contest ended in a draw.

Former world heavyweight champion Bruno has no doubt his fellow Briton will triumph, provided he boxes clever against the hard-hitting Wilder.

"I think Tyson won't just beat him again - he's a much better boxer than Wilder and he'll school him," Bruno said.

"Fury will be going in nearly five stone heavier than Wilder and, if he boxes smart, and wears him down, that will make a big difference.

"But you have to be wary of Wilder's windmill punch. He's got a big punch, not much else, but you have to give him a puncher's chance.

"As long as Tyson Fury doesn't get involved with this guy… This guy is a very dangerous hard puncher. Don't get stupid. This guy's got pure power but nothing else.

"I think Tyson's got it under control. I hope so. I think Tyson Fury will knock him out."

Worrying reports emerged last year that the ever-popular Bruno was plotting a comeback to the ring.

He said: "That will never ever leave you. Any fighter, you will get that urge to come back. You can never run away from that. You think you can take on the army as an athlete, but you should know better.

"I won't [fight again]. I'm 60 next month. I am too old to box," he insisted, before smiling: "But if the money was right…"