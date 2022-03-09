Anthony Joshua says he would beat Joe Joyce in one round if the British heavyweights fought

Anthony Joshua says he would knock out fellow British heavyweight Joe Joyce in one round if they were to be matched against each other.

Joshua could be seeking a new opponent with his world title rematch against Oleksandr Usyk in doubt after the Ukrainian returned home to help fight against Russia's invasion.

Joshua activated a rematch clause to fight again for the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles after Usyk stunned him last September, but it is unclear when the Ukrainian will be ready to return to the ring.

Responding on Wednesday to posts on Twitter, Joshua dismissed the chances both Joyce and fellow heavyweight Otto Wallin would have against him, pointing to victories he had over both of them at amateur level.

Image: Joe Joyce has won all 13 of his professional fights

Joshua wrote: "You really think I wouldn't fight @JoeJoyceBoxing?

"Lol ok … I've shared this ring with most people you see in the heavyweight division today!

"I boxed Otto Wallin twice as youngsters & I boxed Joe and stopped him in 1 round. I'd do the same thing today! Ain't nothing changed."

Image: Joshua commiserates Joyce following his loss in the 2016 Olympic final

Joshua was responding to a post that quoted Wallin's promoter Dmitry Salita, saying that the Swedish heavyweight is the "most intriguing" opponent for the two-time world champion.

Joshua and Joyce are both former Olympic medallists, with Joshua having won gold at super heavyweight at London 2012 before Joyce took silver in the same weight class four years later in Rio de Janeiro.

Joyce, who is undefeated with 12 knockouts from his 13 victories, last fought in July 2021, beating Carlos Takam by knockout at Wembley Arena.

'I respect Wilder but he wasn't ready to fight me'

Joshua also attempted to dismiss suggestions that he had previously avoided fighting fellow former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, claiming it was the other way round.

Joshua pointed to a social media post from Wilder in 2020, in which the American said he had opted to give Tyson Fury a rematch rather than fight Joshua.

Image: Deontay Wilder was twice beaten by Tyson Fury

"Need I say more! Let's put this "AJ ducked" saga to rest," Joshua wrote.

"I respect Wilder he's a good fighter. He just wasn't ready to fight me! If you don't believe me. See below."

Joshua also responded to social media posts questioning both the regularity of his bouts and his fighting style.

Of his inactivity, Joshua said: "Winning the heavyweight championships in my 16th fight was a gift and a curse! It stopped my progression as an active fighter!"

In response to a suggestion that his fighting style has been less aggressive since his first career defeat - to Andy Ruiz in 2019 - Joshua said: "I wanted to be a slicker boxer.

"Boxing 101 - hit and don't get hit. I was told if I love fighting and want to go on for years try not to get hit a lot.

"A loss or a beaten shouldn't make you scared of boxing. It made me work on my weakness. Hard to explain but make of it what u can."