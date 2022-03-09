Richard Riakporhe to face fellow Londoner Deion Jumah in British cruiserweight showdown on March 26

Richard Riakporhe will face fellow Londoner Deion Jumah in a key clash for the British cruiserweight division on March 26 at Wembley Arena.

Previously scheduled to face different opponents on the March 26 BOXXER card, which will be shown live on Sky Sports, the London cruiserweight rivals are now on collision course following the withdrawal of Fabio Turchi and Mikael Lawal due to injuries sustained in training.

Two undefeated records are on the line, with a win for Riakporhe - who has claimed nine of his 13 victories via knockout - crucial to keeping him on track for world title contention in 2022.

"It's going to be a good fight because he's hungry and he's got a big opportunity now and he wants to dethrone me, but the midnight train is going to run straight through him," Riakporhe told Sky Sports News.

"The show had to go on. Me and my team are not the ones to let the boxing fans down, so we took up the challenge.

"I'm just one of those fighters, I'll fight anybody. I just love the game. I've beaten four people domestically in the top 10 already, and he'll be the fifth on the 26th.

"I think it's going to be a cracker of a fight. The fans are in for a treat."

A win at Wembley Arena would be a career breakout for Jumah, who holds a 14-0 record, and open the door to big opportunities.

Image: Deion Jumah brings an unbeaten record into the fight

"I'd actually been watching Riakporhe online a couple of weeks ago," Jumah said.

"We have all the tools needed to pick Richard apart and stop him - and this is what's happening on the 26th. I've seen loads of weaknesses in him and loads of flaws.

"Fans will see why I've been the most avoided fighter on these shores for so long. They will see that some fighters just need their opportunity. They'll see why I've been saying I'm the best cruiserweight in the country for so many years. This is my time now."

🚨 Undefeated cruiserweight rivals Richard Riakporhe and Deion Jumah will now meet in London later this month!



🗓️ March 26

📍 OVO Wembley Arena | @boxxer pic.twitter.com/mRq7f2ZF9I — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) March 9, 2022

BOXXER founder and chief executive Ben Shalom said: "With Richard Riakporhe on track to secure a world title shot this year, this fight is a huge opportunity for Deion Jumah to step in and steal that momentum for himself. A win here would be huge for Jumah and there's a lot on the line for Riakporhe, so I don't expect either to take a backwards step."

Sky Sports Head of Boxing Development Adam Smith, said: "Richard Riakporhe is really gathering momentum as he climbs the cruiserweight ladder and now his brilliant story takes a twist. With Fabio Turchi out, in steps the undefeated and dangerous British southpaw Deion Jumah for a really intriguing fight night live on Sky Sports on March 26th."