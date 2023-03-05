Conor Benn admits suicidal thoughts after failed drugs test ahead of Chris Eubank Jr fight

Conor Benn reiterated his innocence in an interview with Piers Morgan and admitted his doesn't "know how I got so bad" after experiencing suicidal thoughts following his failed drugs test ahead of his scheduled clash with Chris Eubank Jr.
Sunday 5 March 2023 22:50, UK
Conor Benn admits he "didn't think he would see another day" as he experienced suicidal thoughts during the aftermath of his failed drugs test last year.
Benn was recently reinstated to the WBC rankings after testing positive for a banned substance ahead of last October's proposed catchweight bout against Chris Eubank Jr.
The WBC concluded that his "highly-elevated consumption of eggs" was a "reasonable explanation" for his failed test, prompting a statement from Benn in which he welcomed his return while suggesting the sanctioning body's egg defence had done him a "disservice".
Benn also criticised the British Boxing Board of Control, which launched its own investigation into the matter, for attacking him "publicly and privately" as well as treating him with "utter contempt" and lacking consideration for the "fair process or my mental state".
Speaking on Piers Morgan's Uncensored show, Benn opened up on how the process has impacted him and his family.
"It's hurt me, it's hurt me this has," said Benn. "I didn't think I was going to make it through this period, I didn't think I was going to make it through.
"I was shamed for something I hadn't even done, it's hard because I felt like I was on death row for something I haven't even done.
"If I had done something wrong I'm human, I'd raise my hands to it 'I made a mistake', whatever it is I raise my hands. Never this, and I felt seven years of hard work and sacrifice and leaving my family and the image I maintain was just ruined at somebody else's incompetence. It's been hard for the family.
"I didn't think I'd see another day. Yeah (I was feeling suicidal), yeah I'd say so, and it upsets me now because I don't know how I got so bad.
"I got in a really bad way about it. You've got to remember, if you think I'm innocent or if you don't think I'm innocent, I am innocent."
Benn, who remains under investigation by UK Anti-Doping and The BBBoC, claimed in his recent statement that testing flaws were the reason for his failed tests.
The BBBoC released their own statement following his return to the rankings noting that it had not been party to the WBC's review and that the decision to reinstate him "does not affect the ongoing implementation" of the board's rules.
In the UK and Ireland, Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123 or via email jo@samaritans.org or jo@samaritans.ie. Sky also offers support for viewers and customers, which can be found here.