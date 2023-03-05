Conor Benn admits suicidal thoughts after failed drugs test ahead of Chris Eubank Jr fight

Conor Benn admits he "didn't think he would see another day" as he experienced suicidal thoughts during the aftermath of his failed drugs test last year.

Benn was recently reinstated to the WBC rankings after testing positive for a banned substance ahead of last October's proposed catchweight bout against Chris Eubank Jr.

The WBC concluded that his "highly-elevated consumption of eggs" was a "reasonable explanation" for his failed test, prompting a statement from Benn in which he welcomed his return while suggesting the sanctioning body's egg defence had done him a "disservice".

Benn also criticised the British Boxing Board of Control, which launched its own investigation into the matter, for attacking him "publicly and privately" as well as treating him with "utter contempt" and lacking consideration for the "fair process or my mental state".

Speaking on Piers Morgan's Uncensored show, Benn opened up on how the process has impacted him and his family.

"It's hurt me, it's hurt me this has," said Benn. "I didn't think I was going to make it through this period, I didn't think I was going to make it through.

"I was shamed for something I hadn't even done, it's hard because I felt like I was on death row for something I haven't even done.

"If I had done something wrong I'm human, I'd raise my hands to it 'I made a mistake', whatever it is I raise my hands. Never this, and I felt seven years of hard work and sacrifice and leaving my family and the image I maintain was just ruined at somebody else's incompetence. It's been hard for the family.

"I didn't think I'd see another day. Yeah (I was feeling suicidal), yeah I'd say so, and it upsets me now because I don't know how I got so bad.

"I got in a really bad way about it. You've got to remember, if you think I'm innocent or if you don't think I'm innocent, I am innocent."

Benn, who remains under investigation by UK Anti-Doping and The BBBoC, claimed in his recent statement that testing flaws were the reason for his failed tests.

The BBBoC released their own statement following his return to the rankings noting that it had not been party to the WBC's review and that the decision to reinstate him "does not affect the ongoing implementation" of the board's rules.

Timeline Oct 5 - Conor Benn is three days away from his scheduled catchweight bout with Chris Eubank Jr when reports emerge that he returned an 'adverse analytical finding for trace amounts of a fertility drug' in a Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) test. The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC) state that fight is 'prohibited as it is not in the interests of boxing'.

Oct 6 - The event promoters only confirm they won't use a foreign commission or alternative governing body the following day. That afternoon Matchroom, who promote Benn, and Wasserman, who represent Eubank, issue a joint statement to say the fight is postponed but call the BBBoC decision 'procedurally flawed and without due process'.

Oct 14 - The BBBoC reveal that UKAD (UK Anti-Doping) is investigating Conor Benn.

Oct 15 - UKAD can't comment on the specifics of a case but chief executive Jane Rumble says: 'UKAD takes all matters of suspected doping activity very seriously. We act on all reports of doping.'

Oct 21 – Benn voluntarily relinquishes his British boxing licence, the day a BBBoC hearing upheld 'allegations of misconduct' against him.

Oct 27 – Benn reveals he failed two drug tests in July and September but vows his 'innocence will be proven'.

Dec 12 – Benn proclaims 'the truth will soon come out' in a post on social media as the WBC’s Clean Boxing Programme is examining his case.

Jan 21 – Chris Eubank Jr has proceeded with a fight against Liam Smith and is stopped in four rounds. Benn promptly tweets to Eubank: 'It's a good job you didn’t fight me'.

Feb 22 – The WBC restore Conor Benn to their world rankings claiming 'highly-elevated consumption of eggs' was a 'reasonable explanation' for his failed drugs test last year.

Feb 22 - Later that day the BBBoC stated: 'The BBBoC has not been party to the review conducted by the WBC and has not been provided with sight of any evidence submitted on Mr. Benn's behalf.' They note: 'The WBC is a sanctioning body and not a governing body. The BBBoC was the governing body with whom Mr. Benn was licensed at the material time, and as such any alleged anti-doping violation shall be dealt with in accordance with its rules and regulations'.

Feb 23 – Responding to the WBC, Benn says: 'Whilst I welcome the ultimate outcome, I do not agree with everything said in the WBC's statement'.

Feb 28 – Benn issues a lengthy statement of his own, saying the WBC's egg defence did him a 'disservice' and criticising BBBoC for lacking 'consideration for his mental state'.

In the UK and Ireland, Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123 or via email jo@samaritans.org or jo@samaritans.ie. Sky also offers support for viewers and customers, which can be found here.