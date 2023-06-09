Josh Taylor and Teofimo Lopez both make weight ahead of WBO super-lightweight clash in New York

Josh Taylor continued his trash talk with Teofimo Lopez as the pair both made weight ahead of Saturday’s WBO super-lightweight clash in New York, live on Sky Sports.

Lopez's father, Teofimo Lopez Sr, stuck his middle fingers up at the boisterous crowd after the Brooklyn boxer (18-1, 13 KOs) stripped down to make weight at the division's maximum of 140 pounds.

Taylor (19-0, 13 KOs) came in slightly lighter at 139.8 pounds, with a strong Scottish contingent cheering on the 32-year-old ahead of his bid to defend his belt at Madison Square Garden.

The pair were completely kept apart after the weigh-in, just as they had been following Thursday's press conference, with Lopez staying silent as he looked directly at his opponent.

Taylor, wearing a kilt, referred to Lopez as "fat boy" and said the American was "getting it" as he pointed at his head, before performing a throat-slit gesture and repeating the words "you're finished".

What to expect from Taylor?

Taylor will take to the ring for the first time since his contentious victory, via a split decision, over England's Jack Catterall in February 2022.

The Scot knows he was not at his best that night in Glasgow almost 16 months ago, but he is adamant he will be firing on all cylinders as he goes head to head with Lopez this weekend.

"We could both go on our previous performances and say 'you're only as good as your last fight' but I believe that's a lot of s***," Taylor said. "I prepared c*** for the last fight so I performed c***.

Live Fight Night International Sunday 11th June 1:00am

"I believe he was the same [when winning by a split decision against Sandor Martin last December]. He took his eye off the ball and he performed crap as well. We've both got the bit between our teeth here.

"He's up against the king of the division. I know he's a good fighter. The version that beat (Vasyl) Lomachenko [in October 2020] is a very good fighter and that's the version I'm preparing for.

"It's all about your preparation. This time I've prepared diligently and to the best of my ability, and you'll see the best of me on Saturday night."

Taylor admits he is living out a childhood dream in topping the bill at the Garden.

"I'm excited to be here," Taylor added. "To be involved in a big fight and the main event like this, doing the Empire State Building and stuff like that, it's really cool. This is a dream come true. Starting out as a young kid, you always dream of coming stateside and fighting in venues like this.

"This is the 'Mecca of Boxing', Madison Square Garden. Fighting in a place like this, topping the bill, bringing the travelling fans - the Tartan Army - over as well, so I can't wait to get in there to make this dream become a reality.

"This clown here [Lopez] is in my way but he's another piece of cannon fodder, that's all he is."

Watch Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez live on Sky Sports Main Event or Action from 1am on Sunday morning, with the clash expected to get away around 3am.