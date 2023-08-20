Galal Yafai floors Tommy Frank twice in first-round stoppage victory in Birmingham

Galal Yafai floored Tommy Frank twice in a whirlwind stoppage win as the Olympic gold medallist extended his perfect professional record in Birmingham.

The 30-year-old flyweight was a class above Frank, who was rescued from the early onslaught when the towel was thrown in, and Yafai now has four stoppages on his five-fight unbeaten record.

In a blistering start, Yafai dropped Frank with a heavy right hook, and then sent him to the canvas again before another flurry of punches forced the intervention from his opponent's corner.

Yafai continued his rapid rise up the rankings towards a major title shot after claiming gold at the Tokyo Games in 2020.

Image: Conah Walker inflicted a shock loss on Cyrus Pattinson

In the chief support bout, Cyrus Pattinson slumped to the first defeat of his career as he endured an eight-round stoppage loss to Conah Walker.

The Newcastle fighter was dropped in the third, fifth and sixth rounds before the towel was thrown in.

Pattinson's six-fight unbeaten record came to a halt against Walker, who had lost two of his last three bouts.

