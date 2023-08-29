Lauren Price wants to challenge Natasha Jonas for IBF world title this year: 'I back myself!’'

If you can win an Olympic gold medal, you're not afraid of anyone. Lauren Price is taking aim at an all-British world title clash with Natasha Jonas.

The Welsh Olympic gold medallist wants that fight sooner rather than later too. She'd like to challenge IBF welterweight champion Jonas later in 2023.

"I would love to box Natasha Jonas before the end of the year. I think it's a great fight for myself, a great fight for her and for Britain so for me, I'd like that fight," Price told Sky Sports.

Jonas has already warned that the step up to her level is considerable. Price acknowledged that too.

"Looking at the people I've boxed, going from Kirstie Bavington to Tash, there is a step up, there is a jump. I'm not denying that. I feel like for myself, I'm more than capable of fighting at that world level right now. Tasha's levels above Kirstie Bavington, I'm not taking anything away from Kirstie," she said.

"[Jonas] has been there, done it. But I believe in myself and I believe that I'm capable of beating Tasha. Otherwise, I wouldn't be putting it out there and saying I want to fight her.

"It's a great fight for her, a great fight for myself and a great fight for fans."

Price has confidence that as an Olympic champion, she's entitled to.

"To get to that pinnacle of the sport, I think sometimes people outside boxing or whatever they don't understand how hard it is to get it and the stuff you've got to come through," Price said.

"Different styles, all the learning over the years - it's an experience and obviously I'm taking them forward now into the pros. I've got all that in my locker behind me.

"I've come across every style possible and the outcome has always been, going into those fights, as long as I use my skill and my speed I was confident," she continued.

"Now I've got that in the locker, that's what I'm good at, I'm not going to take that away but obviously if I can add to my game, if I've got to have a fight, have a tear up inside then I'm working on my defence and coming back."

She is adapting. "I know it's not going to come overnight because for so long I was boxing at 75kgs and I had no other option than to hit and move because I was boxing against giants. Whereas now I'm boxing at my natural weight. I'm excited. I can see improvements in the gym, in my sparring sessions, listening to Rob [McCracken, her trainer] as well," Price said.

"I've just got to start showing it and keep performing."

In Price's most recent fight, she went 10 rounds for the first time and won the inaugural British women's championship in style. "I boxed obviously quite well. I was quite comfortable in there, my fitness and that was good," she noted.

Price has suffered a bereavement in her family and will box next in an eight-round tune-up contest on the Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr undercard on Saturday.

"Get out, stay out, stay busy then I'm hoping a bigger fight pushing on in November or December before the end of the year," she explained.

"I wanted to get another two in before the end of the year at least. It just made sense to get on this card and then get back out in November or December in a bigger fight, maybe even a title fight."

The welterweight division is an exciting place to be. Liverpool's Jonas holds the IBF title. Derby's Sandy Ryan is the WBO titlist and she will be fighting Jessica McCaskill in a unification for the WBA and WBC titles as well. America's Mikaela Mayer, who also boxes on the Smith-Eubank Jr card, will be moving up to the weight class herself.

There are huge potential fights out there for Price. "That's what I want," she said. "Whether [Mayer] fights Jonas next and I have the winner or vice versa or whatever

"I'm just excited moving forward. Them fights excite me. It's great for the fans.

"I believe in myself and I'll always back myself. I'm not taking anything away from Sandy, Tash, any of the girls, I respect them 100 per cent and what they've done for the sport is amazing.

"But if I was to come across them, then I believe in myself.

"I'm backing myself."

