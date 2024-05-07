Jessica McCaskill warns she is 'levels above' Lauren Price ahead of world title defence in Cardiff

Former undisputed world titlist Jessica McCaskill will travel to Cardiff to fight Olympic gold medallist Lauren Price on May 11, live on Sky Sports.

The highly decorated champion aims for another successful defence of the WBA belt at welterweight, a weight class at which she is yet to taste defeat.

Price, still just 6-0 as a pro, will look to become Wales' first women's world champion.

"I don't know a lot about her and what she's done. I saw her fight Kirstie Bavington but that's it. That's not uncommon though I'm from the States, it's like two different worlds," McCaskill told Sky Sports.

She warned: "Every fight I've had has put me up levels. That should put me above Lauren Price because she's only had a small amount of pro fights.

"Amateur is amateur and pro is pro, you can't mix the two."

Price may not match McCaskill's professional experience, but she is still favoured by many to win. McCaskill appears aware of the dangers a youthful and hungry challenger possesses.

"Lauren is smart enough not to do certain things and make herself available in certain situations. The plan will be [about] getting to that point where I can land a clean punch," Chicago's McCaskill said.

"I saw a lot of mistakes from her opponents [where I'm] asking why did you do this? And then I can't watch anymore. We want to make sure we are smart. Cut off the ring properly.

"The fight could be me chasing her down or me fighting her hold. We've seen especially in the female fights there's this game of hit and hold. European fighters will hold.

"I don't rely on one specific thing. I see particular manoeuvres from her. I'm not sure if she's got that level of boxing maturity yet but we will see."

Competing in an 11th consecutive world title bout is nothing short of extraordinary for 39-year-old McCaskill, who has worked her way to the top.

"There are so many things behind boxing that people don't talk about, and I think those are really important elements especially now that things are being highlighted from the past," she said.

"These old deals, contracts, costing people money. We did things the right way and it's why we are here to talk about it today."

A two-weight world champion, McCaskill wants to head into hostile territory and come out with her reputation enhanced.

"Look, you can travel here and make a name for yourself and steal the fans," she declared.

"I want to put on a great show. You guys have amazing boxing fans."

McCaskill believes this bout could lead her to face another British world champion, Natasha Jonas, who holds the IBF title at welterweight.

"Natasha and I have had conversations. We would love to fight Natasha. She has a lot of fans and is coming to the end of her career but definitely deserves more title fights before she's done," McCaskill said.

"I know Jonas to be technical and have experience. She's definitely the prize at the end of the rainbow that I'm looking for."

