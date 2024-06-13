Richard Riakporhe welcomes Oleksandr Usyk fight as motivation ahead of Chris Billam-Smith clash

The prospect of an Oleksandr Usyk showdown has emerged as a surprise incentive for the cruiserweight division's world champions and lead contenders. If the Ukrainian is around, Richard Riakporhe wants in.

Usyk recently outlined his desire to drop back down to cruiserweight in order to recapture all the titles in a division he has already conquered on one occasion.

It comes in the wake of the 37-year-old defeating Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia last month to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since 1999.

Live Fight Night Saturday 15th June 6:30pm

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Don't miss our latest episode of 'The Gloves Are Off' featuring cruiserweight rivals Chris Billam-Smith and Richard Riakporhe.

"To be able to share a ring with such a legend like that, that's a special thing - something I can look back and tell my family and friends 'I shared a ring with this guy'," Riakporhe told Sky Sports.

"I see myself as a legend as well, having to overcome all of the adversity to get to where I am now. It's like a legend vs a legend - that's beautiful."

Riakporhe is gearing up for the first world title fight of his career as he challenges Chris Billam-Smith for the WBO cruiserweight belt at Selhurst Park.

IBF champion Jai Opetaia awaits as one of the primary targets for the winner. So too, perhaps, does Usyk.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chris Billam-Smith got a cold response from Richard Riakporhe when he predicted he will retain his WBO world title by knockout on Saturday night.

"He's not a big heavyweight, he doesn't have a lot of muscle. I've seen people like Roy Jones try to go up to heavyweight and come back down," said Riakporhe.

"But the way he bulked up and put so much muscle on, I think it became a bit dangerous because he's losing power and punch resistance too, that's why it's not really too good to move up and down the weights like that.

"But Usyk isn't a big heavyweight, so we'll see if he wants to do that. I think what they'll be telling him is to move down gradually - maybe bridgerweight then cruiserweight - but anything is possible when you put your mind to it and he has a great team to be able to guide him to do it professionally. I think it's definitely possible and I think it would be great - I would love to have that fight."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look back at the moment Oleksandr Usyk knocked down Tyson Fury in the ninth round with the British fighter saved by the the bell.

Usyk last fought at cruiserweight in November 2018 when he knocked out Tony Bellew in the eighth round to retain the undisputed world championship.

He cited the challenge of making weight as one of the reasons he would consider dropping back down following his rematch against Fury, which is scheduled for December 21.

"That's even more motivation [to beat Chris Billam-Smith]. I want to mix it with the biggest names in the division and there is a big opportunity for me right now," said Riakporhe.

"I've put extra pressure on myself and I think it's a really good time for me and everyone as boxers really. But it's really a a special time for me at cruiserweight."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After Oleksandr Usyk's historic win over Tyson Fury, the Toe2Toe podcast panel discuss where the undisputed heavyweight champion now ranks among the all-time greats of the heavyweight division.

Before thinking about Usyk, Riakporhe has a momentum-fuelled Billam-Smith standing between him and a world title.

The Midnight Train sees only one outcome. And doesn't plan on letting it go the distance.

"I think it's going to end in a technical knockout," he said. "The way I've been performing in camp and my career so far, I feel like I'm punching really hard and I know what I'm doing.

"I know how to take these guys out, which is the way I'm doing it. I feel like with CBS, it's just a matter of time before I get to him."

Only 30 per cent of tickets remain for Billam-Smith vs Riakporhe. Get your tickets now via Boxxer.com.

Watch Chris Billam-Smith defend his WBO cruiserweight world title against Richard Riakporhe at Crystal Palace's Selhurst Park, live on Sky Sports on Saturday June 15; Stream the fight with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime