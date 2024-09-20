Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois: Weigh-in and final face-off ahead of Wembley Stadium showdown

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Exclusive live coverage of the Joshua v Dubois weigh-in from Trafalgar Square

Anthony Joshua returns to world-title action against a British rival and another hard-punching Londoner, Daniel Dubois.

Joshua and Dubois come face to face in Friday's weigh-in ahead of Saturday's blockbuster bout at Wembley Stadium. Watch the weigh in live stream from 6pm.

Riyadh Season: Joshua vs Dubois is on September 21. The Sky Sports Box Office bill with a stacked undercard starts at 4pm.

The event is priced at £19.95 for Sky customers in the UK and €24.95 for Sky customers in the Republic of Ireland up until midnight on Friday September 20.

Thereafter £19.95 / €24.95 across all 'self-service' bookings (remote control/online) or £24.95 / €29.95 if booked via the phone (either IVR or agent) but note an additional £2 booking fee if via an agent will apply.

The event price will revert back to £19.95 / €24.95 (ROI) from midnight Saturday September 21.

Anthony Joshua's heavyweight showdown with Daniel Dubois takes place on Saturday September 21 live on Sky Sports Box Office. Book Joshua v Dubois now!