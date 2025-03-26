Mikaela Mayer can 'keep talking' but she will be silenced after our world title rematch, says Sandy Ryan

Sandy Ryan insists she is happy for Mikaela Mayer to 'keep talking' about their trainer dispute but plans to silence her American rival in their rematch.

The Derby boxer will attempt to regain the WBO welterweight title in her second fight against Mayer in Las Vegas in the early hours of Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports.

Mayer reacted angrily after her trainer Kay Koroma switched allegiances to work with Ryan, which meant Mayer instead recruited Kofi Jantuah into her corner team alongside Al Mitchell.

"Everyone's reaction is not my reaction," Ryan told Sky Sports. "I will just keep letting her react, her keep talking about the trainer situation.

"But it is what it is, she's got her trainer and she seems to be very happy with the trainer. So I don't know why she keeps mentioning Kay's name to be honest.

"Let's just get on with it and fight."

Ryan was splashed with red paint as she left her hotel just hours before her first world title fight against Mayer, which ended in a majority decision victory for the American at Madison Square Garden in New York in September.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"I think Sandy has a pretty weak mentality. I think she overthinks a lot, she stresses out a lot," said Mayer.

"The way she reacted to the paint thing and taking a photoshoot and all that, I can tell that she's easily flustered. That's not good. At the end of the day, this sport is all mental, so you've got to have your head right.

"I didn't really say anything that wasn't true. I just hit her with some facts and if that flusters her then she knows why, because it's the truth."

Ryan avenged her previous defeat to Erica Anabella Farias in a rematch and is confident that she will exact revenge over Mayer.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After an epic first fight that was watched by record-breaking audiences a rematch between Mikaela Mayer and Sandy Ryan was inevitable

"You can't really say, but I don't think she can do anything different to what she has shown already, whereas me I can do something different," said Ryan.

"It will be a different fight, but I don't think she'll bring anything new to the table.

"How will fight night play out? Me becoming a world champion again."

Watch Mikaela Mayer vs Sandy Ryan live on Sky Sports Action from midnight on Saturday.