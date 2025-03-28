Sandy Ryan vs Mikaela Mayer: Intense face-off at weigh-in ahead of Vegas world title rematch
Sandy Ryan looking to avenge September's majority decision defeat to Mikaela Mayer to reclaim WBO welterweight world title this weekend; watch Mikaela Mayer vs Sandy Ryan 2 live on Sky Sports Action from midnight on Saturday night
Friday 28 March 2025 21:38, UK
Sandy Ryan and Mikaela Mayer weighed in and engaged in an intense final face-off ahead of their WBO welterweight title rematch in Las Vegas, live on Sky Sports.
Britain's Ryan weighed in at 145.5lbs, with defending champion Mayer, a four-division world champion, weighing in slightly heavier at 146lbs.
Ryan, who lost the WBO welterweight world title by majority decision to Mayer last September in New York, looks to avenge that defeat on Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports Action from midnight.
"She said I'm scared, but I've been here three times now, I wanted this rematch straight after the last fight," Ryan said.
"I'm ready, this is the longest camp I've done, I'm so ready. If it [a knockout] comes, it comes, but we're getting a win however it comes."
Mayer: I've jumped another level
Asked what she said to Ryan at the face-off, Mayer replied: "And still."
She continued: "I've got to just go in there and do what I've been training to do. We've been in the gym since the last fight, made all the adjustment and really think I've jumped up another level.
"I'm going to listen to my new and improved corner and go in there and be the best version on me."
As for how she would go about securing victory, Mayer explained: "Intense work-rate from round one. Keep my foot on the gas from the beginning of the fight all the way to the 10th round."
Watch the Mikaela Mayer vs Sandy Ryan rematch live on Sky Sports Action from midnight on Sunday morning.