Sandy Ryan vs Mikaela Mayer: Intense face-off at weigh-in ahead of Vegas world title rematch

Sandy Ryan and Mikaela Mayer weighed in and engaged in an intense final face-off ahead of their WBO welterweight title rematch in Las Vegas, live on Sky Sports.

Britain's Ryan weighed in at 145.5lbs, with defending champion Mayer, a four-division world champion, weighing in slightly heavier at 146lbs.

Ryan, who lost the WBO welterweight world title by majority decision to Mayer last September in New York, looks to avenge that defeat on Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports Action from midnight.

"She said I'm scared, but I've been here three times now, I wanted this rematch straight after the last fight," Ryan said.

"I'm ready, this is the longest camp I've done, I'm so ready. If it [a knockout] comes, it comes, but we're getting a win however it comes."

Mayer: I've jumped another level

Asked what she said to Ryan at the face-off, Mayer replied: "And still."

She continued: "I've got to just go in there and do what I've been training to do. We've been in the gym since the last fight, made all the adjustment and really think I've jumped up another level.

"I'm going to listen to my new and improved corner and go in there and be the best version on me."

As for how she would go about securing victory, Mayer explained: "Intense work-rate from round one. Keep my foot on the gas from the beginning of the fight all the way to the 10th round."

