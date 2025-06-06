 Skip to content
Live

Callum Simpson vs Ivan Zucco: Watch free live stream of weigh-in ahead of European title fight in Barnsley

Callum Simpson fights Ivan Zucco for the European championship at Oakwell Stadium in Barnsley on June 7 live on Sky Sports; Adam Azim returns to action on the undercard against Eliot Chavez while Mark Jeffers faces Sean Hemphill

Friday 6 June 2025 12:55, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Simpson v Zucco | Weigh-in LIVE!

Callum Simpson looks to take his latest step towards a world title shot as he fights Ivan Zucco for the European title at Barnsley's Oakwell Stadium this Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Hear from both fights in a free live stream of their final weigh-in above, from 1pm.

Simpson is an undefeated 17-0 as the current British and Commonwealth super-middleweight champion following February's stoppage victory over Elvis Ahorgah.

Opponent Zucco, of Italy, is meanwhile 21-0 in his career as a former WBC international super-middleweight champion who also previously held the Italian super-middleweight title.

The electric Adam Azim returns to action on the undercard as he puts his perfect 13-0 record on the line against Mexican Eliot Chavez.

He continues his pursuit of a super-lightweight world title fight having beaten former IBF champion Sergey Lipinets to win the IBO light-welterweight belt.

Also See:

Chorley's undefeated Mark Jeffers also features on the undercard against Sean Hemphill as he looks to close in on a potential domestic showdown with Simpson.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with NOW