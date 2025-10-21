Joseph Parker: Oleksandr Usyk in heavyweight's sights if he beats Fabio Wardley as he targets undisputed world title shot

Joseph Parker has made his intension of a shot at undisputed heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk clear and is brutally confident he can be the one to dethrone him.

Parker fights Britain's WBA interim champion Fabio Wardley at The O2 arena on Saturday but believes it is a stepping stone for his chance to win the world title off Usyk.

Usyk stepped up to the heavyweight division in 2019, seeking new challengers, and has since defeated some of the biggest names in the sport, including Derek Chisora, Anthony Joshua twice, Tyson Fury twice, and Daniel Dubois twice.

"I do feel that I'm levels above Fabio and that's what I want to show on Saturday night," Parker told Sky Sports.

"I've fought everyone there is and I want to go out there and show the level that I'm at compared to where he's at.

"I've achieved a lot in the world of boxing, being world champion and fought all the big names but I feel like I'm only coming into my prime now and I feel like this is my time now to take over.

"Usyk is a target for every heavyweight, he's got all the belts so I need to get this fight right.

"I know what I can do in the ring and if I do it well, I'll get the win, and I can beat every heavyweight out there, but it all starts this weekend and Usyk is the target after that."

The winner of the bout between New Zealander Parker and undefeated Ipswich heavyweight Wardley will become a mandatory challenger for the Ukrainian, who was awarded a 90-day extension in September due to injury before having to defend his belts.

Outside of the ring, Usyk and Parker are known for their friendly personalities and the Kiwi even produced a music video to A-ha's 'Take On Me', amongst other videos, to call out the world champion.

Speaking live on Sky Sports News, Parker jested the thing he can offer Usyk that no one else has been able to, is 'better dance moves'.

"Listen I am a fan of A-ha, I'm a fan of all the old music and all the old groups and there's going to be many more music videos to come," Parker teased.

"I enjoy it because it's something different when you're in the gym training day in and day out, it's nice to do something different and we're having fun doing so.

"There's a lot of bloopers that we might release later that will give everyone else a good laugh."