Frank Warren questions judging after Joshua Buatsi and Liam Cameron decision victories in Manchester

Promoter Frank Warren has questioned the officiating after Joshua Buatsi and Liam Cameron won contentious fights on Saturday.

Buatsi edged out Zach Parker on a majority decision, while Cameron received a unanimous verdict over Troy James.

Subsequently Warren, who staged the event in Manchester, said the judging needs to come under scrutiny from the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC), taking issue with a lack of "consistency".

"We had a fantastic night of boxing in Manchester on Saturday, with some real quality 50/50 match-ups that absolutely delivered," Warren told Sky Sports.

"Some of the scorecards though have created headlines and that's not fair on the fighters. We really need more consistency from the judges to stop these things happening, the BBBoC does a great job but they need to look at it."

But Robert Smith, the general secretary of the British Boxing Board of Control, told Sky Sports: "The judges scores were consistent."

Image: Buatsi won a majority decision after 10 rounds with Parker.

He pointed out that in both the Buatsi and Cameron fights, two of the three ringside officials were foreign judges, and that clinching made it a messy contest between Parker and Buatsi.

"We had two overseas judges and one UK. There was a lot of holding," Smith said.

Each man had been determined to use the fight as a springboard to world title contention. Coming through with the victory Buatsi can now look to target the WBC light-heavyweight world title which David Benavidez and Anthony Yarde fight for on November 22.

In contrast Parker has been left disappointed.

"Zach Parker is clearly upset and felt he won fight," Warren said. "He has been with myself and Queensberry a long time and is a great kid.

"We're going to make sure we look after him."

Image: Buatsi can look to press for a world title shot.

Liam Cameron picked up a vital victory. He had been winless in his last three fights, losing on points to Lyndon Arthur, before a controversial technical decision draw with Ben Whittaker was followed by a knockout loss in their rematch.

With the result against James, Cameron can keep himself in the frame for more high profile British fights.

Parker left 'fuming'

Parker said he was "fuming" after losing the decision to fellow British light-heavyweight Buatsi.

One judge scored the Manchester bout a 95-95 draw, while the other two saw it as a 96-94 victory for Buatsi.

"Fuming. I won that fight easy. I think every single person at ringside said I won it," he told DAZN.

"I won literally almost every round. If I outbox him and he can't even touch me, I should be champion now and going on to bigger fights."

Many ringside observers thought Parker had done enough to win the scrappy contest. But Buatsi condemned his opponent for excessive clinching and falling to the canvas.

"I don't know what style that is," Buatsi said. "You keep holding and going on the floor.

"You can't be on the floor about six times and claim you won the fight."