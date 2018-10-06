Worlds Collide: Matthew Macklin backs Gavin McDonnell to take world title from Daniel Roman

Callum Johnson and Gavin McDonnell are both looking to win a world title in America, so former challenger Matthew Macklin gives us his views and predictions from the Worlds Collide show in Chicago, live on Sky Sports, in the early hours of Sunday morning...

Gavin McDonnell has been in good form of late and I do actually think he is underrated by a lot of people. He bullied Gamal Yafai and drained it out of him and dealt with Stuey Hall, and although Roman is the world champion, I can see him doing something similar out in Chicago.

Gavin McDonnell challenges WBA super-bantamweight holder Daniel Roman

If he can bully Roman, stay as solid as he usually is I am going to tip McDonnell on a close points win. Matthew Macklin

I've heard that Roman has a high work-rate and keeps busy and that could turn this into a cracking fight and I can honestly see McDonnell doing the job. Gavin is a good, solid all-rounder and there is no area he has a real weakness and I have actually been surprised by his physical power.

McDonnell tired Yafai out in impressive fashion, says Macklin

Roman isn't one of the high-profile world champions and it is a great opportunity for McDonnell. I think he is on the way up and he is actually better than people think. If he can bully Roman, stay as solid as he usually is, I am going to tip McDonnell on a close points win.

Johnson has to come out fast, for me. Beterbiev is a top-drawer fighter and a big puncher as well as being technically very, very well-schooled, so I think the thing Callum can do is go for it from the start.

Artur Beterbiev defends his IBF light-heavyweight title against Callum Johnson

He did it against Frank Buglioni and he has to come out of the traps fast, jump all over him, swarm all over him, from the first round, and try and make it a dogfight. If he stays at distance and gives Beterbiev time to find his range, he'll get peppered with a jab and that dangerous right.

The quicker Johnson can drag him into the trenches, the better his chances are but although his left hook is good, I'm afraid I can't see him upsetting the odds. It will be a war but I can only see Beterbiev stopping him inside the first six rounds.

'Big Baby' talks a lot and at 300lbs he is clearly a serious unit, but he is a tough guy, a fight guy and his kickboxing background means he's well-conditioned. I don't think he is a big puncher - a lot of them are arm punches - but he is very, very difficult to keep off.

Jarrell Miller meets local favourite, experienced Tomasz Adamek

I do think Adamek is a good name for him to face; he's a tough Pole from Chicago, so has probably sold a lot of tickets and he has been in with plenty of names, so if Miller can put on a good performance it certainly gives him a real chance of getting a shot at Anthony Joshua or Deontay Wilder.

Miller and his camp will want the stoppage win and we know he is going to walk and try and wear Adamek down, but he is tough and experienced. Miller wins on points.

Vargas is a good, all-round boxer but I wouldn't put him in the top four or five in the welterweight division at the moment. He's certainly just beneath Errol Spence Jr, Keith Thurman and Terence Crawford, but he is still a serious contender.

Jessie Vargas and Thomas Dulorme fight for the WBC Silver welterweight title

It's such a hot division there are plenty of big fights out there and I can understand him chasing after Shawn Porter and the WBC. I don't know too much about Dulorme but he is coming in on the back of a defeat so he will want to make a point.

If I fight the right fight, I will come out victious and after that the sky's the limit. We'll fight against Shawn Porter and in the future, who knows, even Amir Khan could be one of the guys I go up against. Jessie Vargas

Vargas is good to watch and does everything well and although he doesn't carry real power, I think this will be good to watch. Vargas will win on points.

Eddie Hearn's Worlds Collide show takes place in Chicago

