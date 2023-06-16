 Skip to content

Match summary

Men's Ashes Series

1st Test / Day 1 of 5 / Birmingham

England are batting, 323 for 7, from 65.5 overs. Australia

England 1st innings

Total

323 for 7, from 65.5 overs.

Batting

  1. Crawley c Carey b Boland; 61 runs, 73 balls, 7 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 83.56
  2. Duckett c Carey b Hazlewood; 12 runs, 10 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 120
  3. Pope lbw b Lyon; 31 runs, 44 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 70.45
  4. Root not out; 82 runs, 130 balls, 7 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 63.08
  5. Brook b Lyon; 32 runs, 37 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 86.49
  6. Stokes (c) c Carey b Hazlewood; 1 runs, 8 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 12.5
  7. Bairstow (wk) st Carey b Lyon; 78 runs, 78 balls, 12 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100
  8. Ali st Carey b Lyon; 18 runs, 17 balls, 2 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 105.88

Extras

8 from 6 legbyes, 2 noballs.

Yet to bat

  • Broad
  • Robinson
  • Anderson

Fall of Wickets

  • Ben Duckett at 22 for 1, from 3.4 overs
  • Ollie Pope at 92 for 2, from 17.6 overs
  • Zak Crawley at 124 for 3, from 26.4 overs
  • Harry Brook at 175 for 4, from 37.2 overs
  • Ben Stokes at 176 for 5, from 38.4 overs
  • Jonny Bairstow at 297 for 6, from 61.4 overs
  • Moeen Ali at 323 for 7, from 65.5 overs

Bowling

  1. Cummins: 12overs, 0 maidens, 49 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.08.
  2. Hazlewood: 14overs, 1 maidens, 56 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 4.
  3. Boland: 14overs, 0 maidens, 86 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.14.
  4. Lyon: 22.5overs, 0 maidens, 107 runs, 4 wickets, and an economy of 4.68.
  5. Green: 3overs, 0 maidens, 19 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.33.

Match details

  • Toss: England won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham
  • Match referee: Andy Pycroft
  • Umpire: Marais Erasmus
  • Umpire: Ahsan Raza
  • Reserve umpire: Mike Burns
  • TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney