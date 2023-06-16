England 1st innings
Total
323 for 7, from 65.5 overs.
Batting
- Crawley c Carey b Boland; 61 runs, 73 balls, 7 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 83.56
- Duckett c Carey b Hazlewood; 12 runs, 10 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 120
- Pope lbw b Lyon; 31 runs, 44 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 70.45
- Root not out; 82 runs, 130 balls, 7 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 63.08
- Brook b Lyon; 32 runs, 37 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 86.49
- Stokes (c) c Carey b Hazlewood; 1 runs, 8 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 12.5
- Bairstow (wk) st Carey b Lyon; 78 runs, 78 balls, 12 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100
- Ali st Carey b Lyon; 18 runs, 17 balls, 2 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 105.88
Extras
8 from 6 legbyes, 2 noballs.
Yet to bat
- Broad
- Robinson
- Anderson
Fall of Wickets
- Ben Duckett at 22 for 1, from 3.4 overs
- Ollie Pope at 92 for 2, from 17.6 overs
- Zak Crawley at 124 for 3, from 26.4 overs
- Harry Brook at 175 for 4, from 37.2 overs
- Ben Stokes at 176 for 5, from 38.4 overs
- Jonny Bairstow at 297 for 6, from 61.4 overs
- Moeen Ali at 323 for 7, from 65.5 overs
Bowling
- Cummins: 12overs, 0 maidens, 49 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.08.
- Hazlewood: 14overs, 1 maidens, 56 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 4.
- Boland: 14overs, 0 maidens, 86 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.14.
- Lyon: 22.5overs, 0 maidens, 107 runs, 4 wickets, and an economy of 4.68.
- Green: 3overs, 0 maidens, 19 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.33.
Match details
- Toss: England won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham
- Match referee: Andy Pycroft
- Umpire: Marais Erasmus
- Umpire: Ahsan Raza
- Reserve umpire: Mike Burns
- TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney