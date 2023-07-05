 Skip to content

Match summary

Women's Ashes Series

2nd T20I / The Oval

England Women 186 for 9. Australia Women 183 for 8.

England Women win by 3 runs.

England Women 1st innings

Total

186 for 9, from 20 overs.

Batting

  1. Dunkley c McGrath b Brown; 23 runs, 19 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 121.05
  2. Wyatt c Wareham b Sutherland; 76 runs, 46 balls, 13 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 165.22
  3. Sciver-Brunt c Sutherland b Gardner; 23 runs, 18 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 127.78
  4. Capsey c Healy b Sutherland; 5 runs, 5 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100
  5. Knight (c) b Sutherland; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0
  6. Jones (wk) c Sutherland b McGrath; 3 runs, 5 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 60
  7. Gibson c Brown b Perry; 1 runs, 5 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 20
  8. Ecclestone run out; 22 runs, 12 balls, 2 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 183.33
  9. Glenn c Brown b Gardner; 10 runs, 8 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 125
  10. Dean not out; 2 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100

Extras

21 from 4 byes, 1 legbyes, 1 noballs, 15 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Bell

Fall of Wickets

  • Sophia Dunkley at 57 for 1, from 6.4 overs
  • Natalie Sciver-Brunt at 100 for 2, from 11.2 overs
  • Alice Capsey at 109 for 3, from 12.2 overs
  • Heather Knight at 109 for 4, from 12.3 overs
  • Amy Jones at 112 for 5, from 13.2 overs
  • Danielle Gibson at 119 for 6, from 14.6 overs
  • Danni Wyatt at 150 for 7, from 16.4 overs
  • Sarah Glenn at 181 for 8, from 19.1 overs
  • Sophie Ecclestone at 186 for 9, from 19.6 overs

Bowling

  1. Brown: 4overs, 0 maidens, 31 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 7.75.
  2. Schutt: 3overs, 0 maidens, 41 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 13.66.
  3. Sutherland: 4overs, 0 maidens, 28 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 7.
  4. Gardner: 4overs, 0 maidens, 39 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 9.75.
  5. McGrath: 3overs, 0 maidens, 30 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 10.
  6. Perry: 1overs, 0 maidens, 5 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.
  7. Jonassen: 1overs, 0 maidens, 7 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.

Match details

  • Toss: Australia Women won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Kennington Oval, Kennington
  • Match referee: Phil Whitticase
  • Umpire: Russell Warren
  • Umpire: Anna Harris
  • Reserve umpire: Ian Blackwell
  • TV umpire: Sue Redfern