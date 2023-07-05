England Women 1st innings
Total
186 for 9, from 20 overs.
Batting
- Dunkley c McGrath b Brown; 23 runs, 19 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 121.05
- Wyatt c Wareham b Sutherland; 76 runs, 46 balls, 13 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 165.22
- Sciver-Brunt c Sutherland b Gardner; 23 runs, 18 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 127.78
- Capsey c Healy b Sutherland; 5 runs, 5 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100
- Knight (c) b Sutherland; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0
- Jones (wk) c Sutherland b McGrath; 3 runs, 5 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 60
- Gibson c Brown b Perry; 1 runs, 5 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 20
- Ecclestone run out; 22 runs, 12 balls, 2 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 183.33
- Glenn c Brown b Gardner; 10 runs, 8 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 125
- Dean not out; 2 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100
Extras
21 from 4 byes, 1 legbyes, 1 noballs, 15 wides.
Yet to bat
- Bell
Fall of Wickets
- Sophia Dunkley at 57 for 1, from 6.4 overs
- Natalie Sciver-Brunt at 100 for 2, from 11.2 overs
- Alice Capsey at 109 for 3, from 12.2 overs
- Heather Knight at 109 for 4, from 12.3 overs
- Amy Jones at 112 for 5, from 13.2 overs
- Danielle Gibson at 119 for 6, from 14.6 overs
- Danni Wyatt at 150 for 7, from 16.4 overs
- Sarah Glenn at 181 for 8, from 19.1 overs
- Sophie Ecclestone at 186 for 9, from 19.6 overs
Bowling
- Brown: 4overs, 0 maidens, 31 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 7.75.
- Schutt: 3overs, 0 maidens, 41 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 13.66.
- Sutherland: 4overs, 0 maidens, 28 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 7.
- Gardner: 4overs, 0 maidens, 39 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 9.75.
- McGrath: 3overs, 0 maidens, 30 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 10.
- Perry: 1overs, 0 maidens, 5 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.
- Jonassen: 1overs, 0 maidens, 7 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.
Match details
- Toss: Australia Women won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Kennington Oval, Kennington
- Match referee: Phil Whitticase
- Umpire: Russell Warren
- Umpire: Anna Harris
- Reserve umpire: Ian Blackwell
- TV umpire: Sue Redfern