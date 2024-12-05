Match summary
England in New Zealand
2nd Test / Day 1 of 5 / Wellington (BR)
England are 107 for 4.
Over 23: 1 run. Bowler: Tim Southee. England: 107/4 (rr 4.65)
Tim Southee to Ollie Pope. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to cover for no run, fielded by Nathan Smith
Tim Southee to Ollie Pope. Seam in length ball, outside off on the front foot driving to cover for no run, fielded by Nathan Smith
Tim Southee to Ollie Pope. No movement length ball, middle stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to square leg for no run, fielded by Devon Conway
Tim Southee to Ollie Pope. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Kane Williamson
Tim Southee to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot dropped well timed to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Nathan Smith
Tim Southee to Harry Brook. Seam in length ball, outside off on the back foot cut for no run
Over 22: 7 runs. Bowler: Will O'Rourke. England: 106/4 (rr 4.82)
Will O'Rourke to Ollie Pope. Seam in back of a length, outside off on the back foot upper cutted to cover for no run, fielded by Devon Conway
Will O'Rourke to Ollie Pope. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to square leg for no run, fielded by Rachin Ravindra
Will O'Rourke to Ollie Pope. No movement length ball, leg stump on the front foot flick for 4 leg byes
Will O'Rourke to Ollie Pope. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Tom Latham
Will O'Rourke to Ollie Pope. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving to third man for 2 runs, run saved by Glenn Phillips
Will O'Rourke to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot pushed well timed to cover for 1 run, fielded by Glenn Phillips
Will O'Rourke to Harry Brook. Seam in back of a length, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
Over 21: 5 runs. Bowler: Tim Southee. England: 99/4 (rr 4.71)
Tim Southee to Ollie Pope. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Tim Southee
FOUR! Tim Southee to Ollie Pope. No movement length ball, leg stump on the front foot flick well timed for 4 runs
Tim Southee to Ollie Pope. Seam in length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot for no run
Tim Southee to Ollie Pope. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot pushed mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Nathan Smith
Tim Southee to Ollie Pope. No movement length ball, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
Tim Southee to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, middle stump on the back foot worked well timed to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Will O'Rourke
Over 20: 1 run. Bowler: Will O'Rourke. England: 94/4 (rr 4.7)
Will O'Rourke to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off down the pitch slogged to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Nathan Smith
Will O'Rourke to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot to second slip for no run, fielded by Tom Latham
Will O'Rourke to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Will O'Rourke
Will O'Rourke to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Will O'Rourke
Will O'Rourke to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot for no run
Will O'Rourke to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot worked mis-timed to mid wicket for no run, fielded by Matt Henry
Over 19: 11 runs. Bowler: Tim Southee. England: 93/4 (rr 4.89)
Tim Southee to Ollie Pope. No movement length ball, middle stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to square leg for no run, fielded by Devon Conway
Tim Southee to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot pushed well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Nathan Smith
Tim Southee to Ollie Pope. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot cut well timed to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Rachin Ravindra
FOUR! Tim Southee to Ollie Pope. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot cut well timed for 4 runs
FOUR! Tim Southee to Ollie Pope. Reverse in swinger length ball, outside off on the back foot late cutted well timed for 4 runs
Tim Southee to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot worked well timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Devon Conway
Over 18: 1 run. Bowler: Will O'Rourke. England: 82/4 (rr 4.56)
Will O'Rourke to Ollie Pope. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Kane Williamson
Will O'Rourke to Ollie Pope. Seam in length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot for no run
Will O'Rourke to Ollie Pope. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to mid wicket for no run, fielded by Matt Henry
Will O'Rourke to Harry Brook. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot cut to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Nathan Smith
Will O'Rourke to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
Will O'Rourke to Harry Brook. Seam in length ball, outside off on the front foot driving for no run
Over 17: 4 runs. Bowler: Nathan Smith. England: 81/4 (rr 4.76)
Nathan Smith to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot steered well timed to gully for 1 run, fielded by Glenn Phillips
Nathan Smith to Ollie Pope. No movement half volley, off stump on the front foot flick well timed to deep square leg for 3 runs, run saved by Will O'Rourke
Nathan Smith to Ollie Pope. No movement half volley, off stump on the front foot flick well timed to deep square leg for 3 runs, fielded by Devon Conway
Nathan Smith to Ollie Pope. In swinger length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Kane Williamson
Nathan Smith to Ollie Pope. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Kane Williamson
Nathan Smith to Ollie Pope. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Nathan Smith
Nathan Smith to Ollie Pope. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving for no run
Over 16: 7 runs. Bowler: Will O'Rourke. England: 77/4 (rr 4.81)
Will O'Rourke to Harry Brook. No movement short, outside off no foot movement upper cutted for no run
Will O'Rourke to Ollie Pope. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot worked to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Matt Henry
Will O'Rourke to Ollie Pope. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot to mid wicket for no run, fielded by Rachin Ravindra
Will O'Rourke to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot cut well timed to third man for 1 run, fielded by Devon Conway
FOUR! Will O'Rourke to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot cut well timed for 4 runs
Will O'Rourke to Ollie Pope. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot to backward square leg for 1 run, run out attempt: missed stumps by Rachin Ravindra
Over 15: 20 runs. Bowler: Nathan Smith. England: 70/4 (rr 4.67)
FOUR! Nathan Smith to Harry Brook. No movement short, outside off on the back foot hook well timed for 4 runs
Nathan Smith to Harry Brook. No movement back of a length, off stump no foot movement cut well timed to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Rachin Ravindra
Wide. Nathan Smith to Harry Brook. No movement short, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for 1 wides
FOUR! Nathan Smith to Harry Brook. No movement back of a length, outside off no foot movement upper cutted well timed for 4 runs
No ball. Nathan Smith to Ollie Pope. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot worked well timed to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Devon Conway
Nathan Smith to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off down the pitch slogged to short fine leg for 1 byes, misfielded by Tom Blundell
Nathan Smith to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off down the pitch slogged to short fine leg for 1 byes, fielded by Daryl Mitchell
SIX! Nathan Smith to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off down the pitch slogged well timed for 6 runs
Nathan Smith to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot flick well timed to mid on for no run, fielded by Will O'Rourke
Over 14: 3 runs. Bowler: Matt Henry. England: 50/4 (rr 3.57)
Matt Henry to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot worked well timed to square leg for 1 run, run out attempt: direct hit but safe by Rachin Ravindra
Matt Henry to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to cover for no run, fielded by Devon Conway
Matt Henry to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving for no run
Matt Henry to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot for no run
Matt Henry to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Matt Henry
Matt Henry to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Will O'Rourke
Over 13: 14 runs. Bowler: Nathan Smith. England: 47/4 (rr 3.62)
FOUR! Nathan Smith to Ollie Pope. No movement length ball, down leg on the front foot flick well timed for 4 runs
OUT! Nathan Smith to Jacob Bethell. No movement back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulled for no run. Jacob Bethell Caught for 16.
FOUR! Nathan Smith to Jacob Bethell. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed for 4 runs
FOUR! Nathan Smith to Jacob Bethell. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed for 4 runs
Nathan Smith to Jacob Bethell. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to mid wicket for no run, fielded by Rachin Ravindra
Nathan Smith to Jacob Bethell. No movement half volley, outside off on the front foot driving well timed to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Kane Williamson
Over 12: 6 runs. Bowler: Matt Henry. England: 33/3 (rr 2.75)
Matt Henry to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to cover for no run, fielded by Devon Conway
FOUR! Matt Henry to Harry Brook. Away swinger length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed for 4 runs
Matt Henry to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off down the pitch driving mis-timed to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Will O'Rourke
Matt Henry to Harry Brook. In swinger yorker, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Matt Henry
Matt Henry to Harry Brook. Seam in length ball, outside off on the front foot driving for no run
Matt Henry to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to backward point for no run, fielded by Devon Conway
Over 11: 1 run. Bowler: Nathan Smith. England: 27/3 (rr 2.45)
Nathan Smith to Harry Brook. Reverse swing length ball, outside off down the pitch flick to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Matt Henry
Nathan Smith to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Nathan Smith
Nathan Smith to Harry Brook. Seam away length ball, outside off on the back foot cut for no run
Nathan Smith to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot to first slip for no run, fielded by Tom Latham
Nathan Smith to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
OUT! Nathan Smith to Joe Root. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot late cutted to first slip for no run, caught by Daryl Mitchell. Joe Root Caught for 3.
Over 10: 5 runs. Bowler: Matt Henry. England: 26/2 (rr 2.6)
Matt Henry to Jacob Bethell. No movement short, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
Matt Henry to Jacob Bethell. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot to bowler for no run, fielded by Matt Henry
Matt Henry to Jacob Bethell. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Matt Henry
Matt Henry to Jacob Bethell. No movement length ball, middle stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Nathan Smith
Matt Henry to Jacob Bethell. No movement length ball, leg stump on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to first slip for no run, fielded by Tom Latham
Matt Henry to Joe Root. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed to deep extra cover for 3 runs, fielded by Kane Williamson
Over 9: 0 runs. Bowler: Nathan Smith. England: 21/2 (rr 2.33)
Nathan Smith to Jacob Bethell. No movement half volley, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Nathan Smith
Nathan Smith to Jacob Bethell. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Nathan Smith
Nathan Smith to Jacob Bethell. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Rachin Ravindra
Nathan Smith to Jacob Bethell. In swinger length ball, outside off on the front foot driving for no run
Nathan Smith to Jacob Bethell. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot for no run
Nathan Smith to Jacob Bethell. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to mid on for no run, fielded by Kane Williamson
Over 8: 0 runs. Bowler: Matt Henry. England: 21/2 (rr 2.62)
Matt Henry to Joe Root. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot worked mis-timed to square leg for no run, fielded by Rachin Ravindra
Matt Henry to Joe Root. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot for no run
Matt Henry to Joe Root. Seam away length ball, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
Matt Henry to Joe Root. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Matt Henry
Matt Henry to Joe Root. Seam in length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot to cover for no run, fielded by Rachin Ravindra