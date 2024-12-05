 Skip to content

Match summary

England in New Zealand

2nd Test / Day 1 of 5 / Wellington (BR)

New Zealand Yet to bat. England are batting, 107 for 4, from 23 overs.

England are 107 for 4.

Summary

Over 23: 1 run. Bowler: Tim Southee. England: 107/4 (rr 4.65)
icon

Tim Southee to Ollie Pope. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to cover for no run, fielded by Nathan Smith
icon

Tim Southee to Ollie Pope. Seam in length ball, outside off on the front foot driving to cover for no run, fielded by Nathan Smith
icon

Tim Southee to Ollie Pope. No movement length ball, middle stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to square leg for no run, fielded by Devon Conway
icon

Tim Southee to Ollie Pope. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Kane Williamson
one icon

Tim Southee to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot dropped well timed to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Nathan Smith
icon

Tim Southee to Harry Brook. Seam in length ball, outside off on the back foot cut for no run

Summary

Over 22: 7 runs. Bowler: Will O'Rourke. England: 106/4 (rr 4.82)
icon

Will O'Rourke to Ollie Pope. Seam in back of a length, outside off on the back foot upper cutted to cover for no run, fielded by Devon Conway
icon

Will O'Rourke to Ollie Pope. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to square leg for no run, fielded by Rachin Ravindra
leg_bye icon

Will O'Rourke to Ollie Pope. No movement length ball, leg stump on the front foot flick for 4 leg byes
two icon

Will O'Rourke to Ollie Pope. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Tom Latham
two icon

Will O'Rourke to Ollie Pope. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving to third man for 2 runs, run saved by Glenn Phillips
one icon

Will O'Rourke to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot pushed well timed to cover for 1 run, fielded by Glenn Phillips
icon

Will O'Rourke to Harry Brook. Seam in back of a length, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run

Summary

Over 21: 5 runs. Bowler: Tim Southee. England: 99/4 (rr 4.71)
icon

Tim Southee to Ollie Pope. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Tim Southee
four icon

FOUR! Tim Southee to Ollie Pope. No movement length ball, leg stump on the front foot flick well timed for 4 runs
icon

Tim Southee to Ollie Pope. Seam in length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot for no run
icon

Tim Southee to Ollie Pope. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot pushed mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Nathan Smith
icon

Tim Southee to Ollie Pope. No movement length ball, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
one icon

Tim Southee to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, middle stump on the back foot worked well timed to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Will O'Rourke

Summary

Over 20: 1 run. Bowler: Will O'Rourke. England: 94/4 (rr 4.7)
one icon

Will O'Rourke to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off down the pitch slogged to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Nathan Smith
icon

Will O'Rourke to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot to second slip for no run, fielded by Tom Latham
icon

Will O'Rourke to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Will O'Rourke
icon

Will O'Rourke to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Will O'Rourke
icon

Will O'Rourke to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot for no run
icon

Will O'Rourke to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot worked mis-timed to mid wicket for no run, fielded by Matt Henry

Summary

Over 19: 11 runs. Bowler: Tim Southee. England: 93/4 (rr 4.89)
icon

Tim Southee to Ollie Pope. No movement length ball, middle stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to square leg for no run, fielded by Devon Conway
one icon

Tim Southee to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot pushed well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Nathan Smith
one icon

Tim Southee to Ollie Pope. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot cut well timed to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Rachin Ravindra
four icon

FOUR! Tim Southee to Ollie Pope. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot cut well timed for 4 runs
four icon

FOUR! Tim Southee to Ollie Pope. Reverse in swinger length ball, outside off on the back foot late cutted well timed for 4 runs
one icon

Tim Southee to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot worked well timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Devon Conway

Summary

Over 18: 1 run. Bowler: Will O'Rourke. England: 82/4 (rr 4.56)
icon

Will O'Rourke to Ollie Pope. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Kane Williamson
icon

Will O'Rourke to Ollie Pope. Seam in length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot for no run
icon

Will O'Rourke to Ollie Pope. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to mid wicket for no run, fielded by Matt Henry
one icon

Will O'Rourke to Harry Brook. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot cut to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Nathan Smith
icon

Will O'Rourke to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
icon

Will O'Rourke to Harry Brook. Seam in length ball, outside off on the front foot driving for no run

Summary

Over 17: 4 runs. Bowler: Nathan Smith. England: 81/4 (rr 4.76)
one icon

Nathan Smith to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot steered well timed to gully for 1 run, fielded by Glenn Phillips
three icon

Nathan Smith to Ollie Pope. No movement half volley, off stump on the front foot flick well timed to deep square leg for 3 runs, run saved by Will O'Rourke
three icon

Nathan Smith to Ollie Pope. No movement half volley, off stump on the front foot flick well timed to deep square leg for 3 runs, fielded by Devon Conway
icon

Nathan Smith to Ollie Pope. In swinger length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Kane Williamson
icon

Nathan Smith to Ollie Pope. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Kane Williamson
icon

Nathan Smith to Ollie Pope. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Nathan Smith
icon

Nathan Smith to Ollie Pope. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving for no run

Summary

Over 16: 7 runs. Bowler: Will O'Rourke. England: 77/4 (rr 4.81)
icon

Will O'Rourke to Harry Brook. No movement short, outside off no foot movement upper cutted for no run
one icon

Will O'Rourke to Ollie Pope. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot worked to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Matt Henry
icon

Will O'Rourke to Ollie Pope. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot to mid wicket for no run, fielded by Rachin Ravindra
one icon

Will O'Rourke to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot cut well timed to third man for 1 run, fielded by Devon Conway
four icon

FOUR! Will O'Rourke to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot cut well timed for 4 runs
one icon

Will O'Rourke to Ollie Pope. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot to backward square leg for 1 run, run out attempt: missed stumps by Rachin Ravindra

Summary

Over 15: 20 runs. Bowler: Nathan Smith. England: 70/4 (rr 4.67)
four icon

FOUR! Nathan Smith to Harry Brook. No movement short, outside off on the back foot hook well timed for 4 runs
two icon

Nathan Smith to Harry Brook. No movement back of a length, off stump no foot movement cut well timed to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Rachin Ravindra
wide icon

Wide. Nathan Smith to Harry Brook. No movement short, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for 1 wides
four icon

FOUR! Nathan Smith to Harry Brook. No movement back of a length, outside off no foot movement upper cutted well timed for 4 runs
no_ball icon

No ball. Nathan Smith to Ollie Pope. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot worked well timed to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Devon Conway
bye icon

Nathan Smith to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off down the pitch slogged to short fine leg for 1 byes, misfielded by Tom Blundell
bye icon

Nathan Smith to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off down the pitch slogged to short fine leg for 1 byes, fielded by Daryl Mitchell
six icon

SIX! Nathan Smith to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off down the pitch slogged well timed for 6 runs
icon

Nathan Smith to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot flick well timed to mid on for no run, fielded by Will O'Rourke

Summary

Over 14: 3 runs. Bowler: Matt Henry. England: 50/4 (rr 3.57)
one icon

Matt Henry to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot worked well timed to square leg for 1 run, run out attempt: direct hit but safe by Rachin Ravindra
icon

Matt Henry to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to cover for no run, fielded by Devon Conway
icon

Matt Henry to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving for no run
icon

Matt Henry to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot for no run
icon

Matt Henry to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Matt Henry
two icon

Matt Henry to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Will O'Rourke

Summary

Over 13: 14 runs. Bowler: Nathan Smith. England: 47/4 (rr 3.62)
four icon

FOUR! Nathan Smith to Ollie Pope. No movement length ball, down leg on the front foot flick well timed for 4 runs
wicket icon

OUT! Nathan Smith to Jacob Bethell. No movement back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulled for no run. Jacob Bethell Caught for 16.
four icon

FOUR! Nathan Smith to Jacob Bethell. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed for 4 runs
four icon

FOUR! Nathan Smith to Jacob Bethell. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed for 4 runs
icon

Nathan Smith to Jacob Bethell. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to mid wicket for no run, fielded by Rachin Ravindra
two icon

Nathan Smith to Jacob Bethell. No movement half volley, outside off on the front foot driving well timed to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Kane Williamson

Summary

Over 12: 6 runs. Bowler: Matt Henry. England: 33/3 (rr 2.75)
icon

Matt Henry to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to cover for no run, fielded by Devon Conway
four icon

FOUR! Matt Henry to Harry Brook. Away swinger length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed for 4 runs
two icon

Matt Henry to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off down the pitch driving mis-timed to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Will O'Rourke
icon

Matt Henry to Harry Brook. In swinger yorker, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Matt Henry
icon

Matt Henry to Harry Brook. Seam in length ball, outside off on the front foot driving for no run
icon

Matt Henry to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to backward point for no run, fielded by Devon Conway

Summary

Over 11: 1 run. Bowler: Nathan Smith. England: 27/3 (rr 2.45)
one icon

Nathan Smith to Harry Brook. Reverse swing length ball, outside off down the pitch flick to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Matt Henry
icon

Nathan Smith to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Nathan Smith
icon

Nathan Smith to Harry Brook. Seam away length ball, outside off on the back foot cut for no run
icon

Nathan Smith to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot to first slip for no run, fielded by Tom Latham
icon

Nathan Smith to Harry Brook. No movement length ball, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
wicket icon

OUT! Nathan Smith to Joe Root. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot late cutted to first slip for no run, caught by Daryl Mitchell. Joe Root Caught for 3.

Summary

Over 10: 5 runs. Bowler: Matt Henry. England: 26/2 (rr 2.6)
icon

Matt Henry to Jacob Bethell. No movement short, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
icon

Matt Henry to Jacob Bethell. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot to bowler for no run, fielded by Matt Henry
icon

Matt Henry to Jacob Bethell. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Matt Henry
two icon

Matt Henry to Jacob Bethell. No movement length ball, middle stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Nathan Smith
icon

Matt Henry to Jacob Bethell. No movement length ball, leg stump on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to first slip for no run, fielded by Tom Latham
three icon

Matt Henry to Joe Root. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed to deep extra cover for 3 runs, fielded by Kane Williamson

Summary

Over 9: 0 runs. Bowler: Nathan Smith. England: 21/2 (rr 2.33)
icon

Nathan Smith to Jacob Bethell. No movement half volley, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Nathan Smith
icon

Nathan Smith to Jacob Bethell. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Nathan Smith
icon

Nathan Smith to Jacob Bethell. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Rachin Ravindra
icon

Nathan Smith to Jacob Bethell. In swinger length ball, outside off on the front foot driving for no run
icon

Nathan Smith to Jacob Bethell. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot for no run
icon

Nathan Smith to Jacob Bethell. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to mid on for no run, fielded by Kane Williamson

Summary

Over 8: 0 runs. Bowler: Matt Henry. England: 21/2 (rr 2.62)
icon

Matt Henry to Joe Root. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot worked mis-timed to square leg for no run, fielded by Rachin Ravindra
icon

Matt Henry to Joe Root. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot for no run
icon

Matt Henry to Joe Root. Seam away length ball, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
icon

Matt Henry to Joe Root. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Matt Henry
icon

Matt Henry to Joe Root. Seam in length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot to cover for no run, fielded by Rachin Ravindra