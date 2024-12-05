 Skip to content

Match summary

England in New Zealand

2nd Test / Wellington (BR)

New Zealand 125 & 259. England 280 & 427 for 6.

England win by 323 runs.

England 1st innings

Total

280 all out, from 54.4 overs.

Batting

  1. Crawley b Henry; 17 runs, 23 balls, 1 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 73.91
  2. Duckett c Latham b Henry; 0 runs, 8 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
  3. Bethell c Blundell b Smith; 16 runs, 28 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 57.14
  4. Root c Mitchell b Smith; 3 runs, 7 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 42.86
  5. Brook run out (Smith); 123 runs, 115 balls, 11 fours, 5 sixes, and a strike rate of 106.96
  6. Pope (wk) c Ravindra b O'Rourke; 66 runs, 78 balls, 7 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 84.62
  7. Stokes (c) c Latham b O'Rourke; 2 runs, 15 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 13.33
  8. Woakes c Blundell b O'Rourke; 18 runs, 43 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 41.86
  9. Atkinson c Phillips b Smith; 4 runs, 3 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 133.33
  10. Carse c O'Rourke b Smith; 9 runs, 8 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 112.50
  11. Bashir not out; 0 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00

Extras

22 from 1 byes, 7 legbyes, 2 noballs, 12 wides.

Fall of Wickets

  • Ben Duckett at 12 for 1, from 3.2 overs
  • Zak Crawley at 21 for 2, from 7.1 overs
  • Joe Root at 26 for 3, from 10.1 overs
  • Jacob Bethell at 43 for 4, from 12.5 overs
  • Ollie Pope at 217 for 5, from 39.1 overs
  • Ben Stokes at 222 for 6, from 41.5 overs
  • Harry Brook at 259 for 7, from 52.1 overs
  • Gus Atkinson at 263 for 8, from 52.4 overs
  • Chris Woakes at 275 for 9, from 53.4 overs
  • Brydon Carse at 280 for 10, from 54.4 overs

Bowling

  1. Southee: 12overs, 0 maidens, 62 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.16.
  2. Henry: 15overs, 5 maidens, 43 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 2.86.
  3. Smith: 11.4overs, 1 maidens, 86 runs, 4 wickets, and an economy of 7.37.
  4. O'Rourke: 12overs, 1 maidens, 49 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 4.08.
  5. Phillips: 4overs, 0 maidens, 32 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.00.

Match details

  • Toss: New Zealand won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Cello Basin Reserve, Wellington
  • Umpire: Adrian Holdstock
  • Umpire: Rod Tucker
  • TV umpire: Ahsan Raza
  • Match referee: David Boon
  • Reserve umpire: Cory Black