Match summary
England in New Zealand
2nd Test / Wellington (BR)
New Zealand 125 & 259. England 280 & 427 for 6.
England win by 323 runs.
England 1st innings
Total
280 all out, from 54.4 overs.
Batting
- Crawley b Henry; 17 runs, 23 balls, 1 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 73.91
- Duckett c Latham b Henry; 0 runs, 8 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Bethell c Blundell b Smith; 16 runs, 28 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 57.14
- Root c Mitchell b Smith; 3 runs, 7 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 42.86
- Brook run out (Smith); 123 runs, 115 balls, 11 fours, 5 sixes, and a strike rate of 106.96
- Pope (wk) c Ravindra b O'Rourke; 66 runs, 78 balls, 7 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 84.62
- Stokes (c) c Latham b O'Rourke; 2 runs, 15 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 13.33
- Woakes c Blundell b O'Rourke; 18 runs, 43 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 41.86
- Atkinson c Phillips b Smith; 4 runs, 3 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 133.33
- Carse c O'Rourke b Smith; 9 runs, 8 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 112.50
- Bashir not out; 0 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
Extras
22 from 1 byes, 7 legbyes, 2 noballs, 12 wides.
Fall of Wickets
- Ben Duckett at 12 for 1, from 3.2 overs
- Zak Crawley at 21 for 2, from 7.1 overs
- Joe Root at 26 for 3, from 10.1 overs
- Jacob Bethell at 43 for 4, from 12.5 overs
- Ollie Pope at 217 for 5, from 39.1 overs
- Ben Stokes at 222 for 6, from 41.5 overs
- Harry Brook at 259 for 7, from 52.1 overs
- Gus Atkinson at 263 for 8, from 52.4 overs
- Chris Woakes at 275 for 9, from 53.4 overs
- Brydon Carse at 280 for 10, from 54.4 overs
Bowling
- Southee: 12overs, 0 maidens, 62 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.16.
- Henry: 15overs, 5 maidens, 43 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 2.86.
- Smith: 11.4overs, 1 maidens, 86 runs, 4 wickets, and an economy of 7.37.
- O'Rourke: 12overs, 1 maidens, 49 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 4.08.
- Phillips: 4overs, 0 maidens, 32 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.00.
Match details
- Toss: New Zealand won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Cello Basin Reserve, Wellington
- Umpire: Adrian Holdstock
- Umpire: Rod Tucker
- TV umpire: Ahsan Raza
- Match referee: David Boon
- Reserve umpire: Cory Black