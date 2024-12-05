Overs Maidens Runs Wickets Econ

Woakes : 10 overs, 4 maidens, 20 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 2.00 .

Atkinson : 12 overs, 0 maidens, 68 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.66 .

Carse : 11 overs, 0 maidens, 53 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 4.81 .

Bashir : 19 overs, 2 maidens, 110 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 5.78 .