Sky Sports and the LEGO® Group build new partnership with The Hundred

1:00 Join Freddie Flintoff and Ebony Rainford-Brent and their LEGO© friends as they introduce you to The Hundred! Join Freddie Flintoff and Ebony Rainford-Brent and their LEGO© friends as they introduce you to The Hundred!

It's going to be a blockbuster summer!

Sky Sports, The Hundred and The LEGO® Group have teamed up ahead of this summer's new 100-ball competition with LEGO® minifigures of players and presenters created to introduce the fresh format.

LEGO® versions of Sky Sports' Andrew Flintoff and Ebony Rainford-Brent, plus cricketers including Ben Stokes, Heather Knight, Moeen Ali and Kate Cross have starred in a video explaining The Hundred's rules.

1:00 Stars from the women's and men's game will align for a brand new competition this summer, called The Hundred. It all begins on July 21! Stars from the women's and men's game will align for a brand new competition this summer, called The Hundred. It all begins on July 21!

During the competition, players will be challenged to put their LEGO® building skills to the test with the help of content creators found from The Hundred Rising programme.

The Hundred starts with a women's match between Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals at The Kia Oval on Wednesday, July 21, with the men's competition starting a day later at the same venue.

Sky Sports will show all 68 games live - 34 women's and 34 men's - while all women's matches and a significant number of men's games will be streamed live on the Sky Cricket YouTube channel.

1:45 Want to witness a truly historic moment? Then make sure you get your tickets for the first match of The Hundred! Want to witness a truly historic moment? Then make sure you get your tickets for the first match of The Hundred!

Rainford-Brent said: "This partnership with Sky, the LEGO® Group and The Hundred is so cool.

"We want to help even more kids fall in love with our great game and working with a partner like the LEGO® Group is a fantastic way to do just that.

"The video gives a first glimpse into how much fun every game of The Hundred will be on Sky Sports and I can't wait to see what the teams themselves manage to create and build during the competition."

Knight, who will captain London Spirit in The Hundred, added: "Who wouldn't be excited to see a LEGO® minifigure of themselves coming to life!

"Everyone remembers playing with LEGO® bricks as a kid so it's pretty cool to see it link up with cricket. I can't wait to get out on the pitch for The Hundred this summer and this partnership makes it even more exciting."

For more information on The Hundred or for tickets head to www.thehundred.com. Early bird ticket prices will be available until June 23.