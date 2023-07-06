The Ashes 2023: How Mark Wood's searing spell awakened England in third Test at Headingley

To make a difference is to "have a significant effect on a situation". That effect in the first innings at Headingley came from the pace bowling of England's Mark Wood.

A five-for display started with a four-over spell from Wood that brought the exact impact Australia had been preparing for and dreading - a wicket and just two runs coming from his dazzling opening hour.

His first over was England's sixth of the day and it was recorded as the quickest at Headingley since Sky Sports records began, only Wood himself now quicker overall with his efforts at Lord's in 2021, averaging 93.41mph.

With his speed never dropping below 90mph in those first four overs, for the first time this series Australia were hit with something different from England's bowling attack and it proved vital.

Marnus Labuschagne was continuously wrong-footed, Travis Head was forced to defend or play loose shots, and the anchor of Usman Khawaja was removed for just 13 runs.

"Khawaja had been batting like everybody was in slow motion against him, punching the ball down the ground when they got fuller to him," said Sky Sports Cricket's Mark Butcher.

"But he couldn't do that to Wood because of the pace - 10mph quicker than most - and the ball swinging back.

"He couldn't transfer his weight fast enough."

Mark Wood's first four overs at Headingley: OVER ONE - Maiden 91mph No run 93mph No run 95mph No run 93mph Four leg byes 94mph No run 93mph No run OVER TWO- Maiden 93mph No run 95mph No run 96mph No run 95mph No run 94mph No run 92mph No run OVER THREE- Maiden 94mph No run 95mph No run 94mph No run 93mph Four byes 93mph No run 93mph No run OVER FOUR 93mph No run 93mph No run 92mph No run 93mph No run 91mph Two runs 95mph Wicket

Khawaja alone has faced more balls this series than Australia's openers did four years ago in the entirety of the Ashes but at Headingley his effect has not been felt and that can be attributed to one man and one man alone: Wood.

Indeed, he deserved more for his efforts as he was brought back into the attack. Jonny Bairstow dropped an edge from Travis Head in the 24th over that would have seen the attacking batsman dismissed and given Wood a tally of 2-6.

His pace induced panic and in an already cauldron-like Headingley, turned the temperature up another notch.

"It was extraordinary [that session] and I think it went up about three notches when Wood was introduced. The sheer express pace and level of control he can bring. Yes, it won't be accurate all the time but he swung the ball," said Sky Sports Cricket's Eoin Morgan.

"There is a level of hesitancy [from batter] because of the pace. Australia handled it well to start with but when Wood found his length it was so good to watch."

A tale of two sessions: How Wood dominated the evening

With Wood coming back into the side following a long period out of Test cricket, England looked to use him sparingly but efficiently and he made himself count once again in the evening.

Mitchell Marsh's 118-run cameo bemused England's bowlers in the afternoon session, but Wood came back into the attack against the end of Australia's line-up and re-energised the home outfit - his pace saving the day once again.

After bowling Mitchell Starc (2) with a brilliant 90mph ball on the third delivery of the 57th over, he removed Australia's captain Pat Cummins for a duck via lbw just two balls later, sending the Headingley crowd wild.

He wasn't done there as on his next over he took the chance to dismiss Carey (8), seeing off Todd Murphy (13) with a high-class delivery to turn around what had looked to become a strong innings for Australia.

"Obviously I haven't played a Test match in a while but to be able to come back fairly fresh and produce that was pretty special."

Australia lost six wickets for just 23 runs in the evening, four coming from Wood, as he galvanised England back to life to leave Australia 263 all out, a 5-34 cameo proving to be the difference between the two sides on day one.

"His pace and his movement- I thought Stokes looked after him pretty well," said Sky Sports Cricket's Nasser Hussain.

"Some were saying why hasn't he bowled more to break up that partnership? He had the energy to come either side of tea and get through the tail and the lower order.

"Raw pace is what we saw today. I was asked when he was bowling that spell- where does pace come from?

"People used to talk about the run up but what makes someone quick? Why is he the quickest through the air?

"I have not seem someone as consistently quick through the air as Mark Wood."

"He is the fastest I have seen through the air for England," added Michael Atherton.

Wood: It was a special day | I was "mentally and physically" ready to go

"Amazing- it was a great time to get five wickets, especially in front of my mum and dad. That was a lovely moment to see them up in the stands.

"Hopefully the sun comes out tomorrow and we can crack on.

"Obviously I haven't played a Test match in a while but to be able to come back fairly fresh and produce that was pretty special.

"That is what is deadly- if you just bowl fast the players are just used to that. But the thing that helped me today was the movement.

"I have had a good day but I have got to back it up. This is a must-win game.

"I was just chomping at the bit to get a game really. Coming back here I felt mentally and physically ready to go."

