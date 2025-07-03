England vs India: Shubman Gill shows character with 'masterful' record score of 269 as pressure shifts to Ben Stokes

Ahead of his second match in one of cricket's most high-pressured positions, Shubman Gill must have been feeling the heat.

India's debuting captain oversaw a bewildering defeat at Headingley in a first Test where the tourists were - at different stages of their two innings - 430-3 and 333-4; the collapse in the latter kickstarted by Gill's dismissal.

Then, in a move that only drew confusion and simultaneously put even more demands on him with the bat, Gill and the India selectors opted to rest star bowler Jasprit Bumrah for Edgbaston, despite the eight-day gap between Tests.

All-rounders, but few specialists, were selected, and opposing captain Ben Stokes looked to capitalise by promptly putting India in to bat on Wednesday morning.

But pressure - and at 95-2 and then 211-5, there was great pressure - sometimes brings out the best of the very best.

Gill, just 25, has proved he is firmly in that category over two mightily impressive days in Birmingham, notching a career-best first-class score of 269, which is also the highest any India batter has ever managed in England.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ravi Shastri and Nasser Hussain discuss Gill's batting

It was a knock full of character.

Gill combined patience with shots of sheer power, as comfortable driving through the covers as he was dealing with a plethora of short deliveries - always seeming to present picture-perfect technique while doing so.

Much of his experience has come in white-ball cricket - both as a captain and batter - but here he has shown concentration and steely determination required to be a master in English conditions, not that often seen in a first-time captain who averaged just 27 overseas heading into this tour.

"It's been a masterful performance from Gill - an utterly chanceless innings," said Sky Sports Cricket's Michael Atherton during his time at the crease, which included 30 fours and three sixes.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player India continued to dominate England as they removed Ollie Pope, Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley rapidly

"He hasn't looked like giving England a sniff at any moment and there has been an air of inevitability about it all.

"He is a gorgeous driver through the offside, and has such a flowing game."

A flat pitch helped, but it was also a pitch that Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Zak Crawley failed to deal with late on Thursday, whereas Gill - and particularly Ravindra Jadeja during their crucial 200-plus partnership - looked largely untroubled.

"This has been the most compact innings Gill has played across his career in Test cricket," gushed Sky Sports Cricket's Dinish Karthik, Gill's former team-mate. "He has been controlled every second at the crease.

"That shows you he is a man sure of his technique and he knows there are no demons in the pitch but he has also controlled his mind."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ravindra Jadeja loses his trousers as he dives to cut off Crawley's shot!

Gill's only misstep was hooking Josh Tongue to Pope on his 387th ball, that error only occurring when trying to put his foot down with Virender Sehwag's all-time India Test record - 313 - in his sights.

Making history with his Test highest - his previous best was 147 from the first Test, showing the form he is in - and an India record in England, should be solace.

It was only fitting that Gill starred again in the evening, taking a sumptuous catch from a Duckett edge to land India's first wicket.

"He cannot put a foot wrong, Shubman Gill," said Sky Sports Cricket's Ravi Shastri; a quote that could have realistically been said at any stage of the first six sessions of this Test.

The pressure is now on Gill's counterpart Stokes, with England finishing the day on 77-3, and 510 runs behind India.

The key, meanwhile, for Gill, is banishing the memories of Headingley and turning these impressive stats, into a much-needed victory.

Watch day three of the second Test between England and India live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event from 10.15am Friday (11am first ball) or stream without a contract.

England vs India - results and schedule

All games at 11am UK and Ireland; all on Sky Sports