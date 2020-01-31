Mankading in U19 World Cup quarter-final between Afghanistan and Pakistan

Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad breaks the wicket with Pakistan's Mohammad Huraira in the U19 World Cup quarter-final

Afghanistan bowler Noor Ahmad Lakanwal created a moment of controversy when he 'Mankaded' Pakistan batsman Mohammad Huraira in the U19 World Cup quarter-final.

Noor Ahmad removed the bails at the non-striker's end as he jogged in to bowl with Hurraira, who had made 64 from 76 balls as Pakistan chased 190 for victory, having dozily stepped out of his crease.

The dismissal of running out a backing-up batsman is known as a 'Mankad' after India bowler Vinoo Mankad ran out Australia's Bill Brown in 1947.

England's Jos Buttler has twice been Mankaded in recent years, by Sri Lanka's Sachithra Senanayake in an ODI in 2014 and then by India's Ravichandran Ashwin in the 2019 Indian Premier League as he batted for Rajasthan Royals against Kings XI Punjab.