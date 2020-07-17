Dom Sibley hits second Test hundred, while Ben Stokes nears century of his own

Dom Sibley celebrates reaching his second Test century with partner Ben Stokes

Dom Sibley brought up a hard-fought, determined hundred, while Ben Stokes is one run shy of his own at lunch on day two of the second #raisethebat Test at Emirates Old Trafford.

Sibley's second Test century was reached off 312 balls; only two England batsman since 2000 have taken 300 balls to reach a century: Nasser Hussain once, and Michael Atherton twice.

Stokes too was watchful, taking 252 deliveries to move to 99, but he resisted the urge of chasing his 10th Test ton just before the break.

1:33 Watch how Dom Sibley brought up his second Test hundred for England Watch how Dom Sibley brought up his second Test hundred for England

The West Indies toiled away admirably for much of the morning, finding considerable swing with the old ball, but with no reward.

They opted against taking the second new ball, in fact, until the 94th over, but again it failed to bring a breakthrough, instead aiding England's scoring rate ever so slightly as Sibley and Stokes batting England into a dominant position.

