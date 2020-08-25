James Anderson's bid for 600 Test wickets and England's push for final Test win frustrated by rain

James Anderson is stuck on 599 Test wicket as rain held up the start to day five at The Ageas Bowl

James Anderson's pursuit of a 600th Test wicket and England's hopes of pushing for victory on the final day of the third #raisethebat Test against Pakistan got off to a frustrating start as heavy rain delayed play at The Ageas Bowl.

Anderson ended day four on 599 career scalps after removing Abid Ali (42) just before bad light intervened on Monday evening. Persistent showers overnight and in the morning left the outfield saturated as the planned 11am start came and went. Pitch inspections were held at 1.40pm and 3pm, but with concerns remaining, the decision was made to wait until a third inspection could be carried out at 3.35pm.

9:01 The best of the action from day four of the final Test as James Anderson moved onto 599 Test wickets and Pakistan's batsmen dug in The best of the action from day four of the final Test as James Anderson moved onto 599 Test wickets and Pakistan's batsmen dug in

One more wicket would make Anderson just the fourth player in history to reach 600 Test wickets and the first fast bowler to do so, following spinners Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne and Anil Kumble. If he fails to reach the milestone in Southampton he faces a lengthy wait for another chance, with no Test cricket planned until the new year and wider uncertainty over touring schedules amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Pakistan's innings is paused at 100-2 a deficit of 210 after being asked to follow-on, with England hoping for enough playing time to get the eight wickets they need to seal a 2-0 series win.

1:15 Former England captain Michael Atherton compares James Anderson with other greats from previous eras, as the 'Burnley Express' closes in on 600 Test wickets Former England captain Michael Atherton compares James Anderson with other greats from previous eras, as the 'Burnley Express' closes in on 600 Test wickets

At close of play on day four, head coach Chris Silverwood spoke of his hopes that both Anderson and the team would get the perfect finish they wanted after more than two months in a bio-secure bubble.

"I want to win the game first and foremost but to finish strongly and see Jimmy get his 600th would be fantastic," said Silverwood.

"We're all aware of the milestone Jimmy is looking at but he'll get there. It would be brilliant to see him get over the line here. If we get an opportunity, we'll go for it.

"For the guys to come out and put their best foot forward and finish in the same way we've played the last two series would be nice. I'm very proud of how they've handled themselves, being locked up for the best part of 10 weeks in the bubble - their attitude and effort during that time has been fantastic."

