West Indies' tour of Pakistan in doubt after five more Covid-19 cases in visiting camp

Akeal Hosein, centre, is one of the three latest West Indies players to test positive for Covid-19

West Indies' ongoing tour of Pakistan is in doubt after five more members of the touring party, including three players, tested positive for Covid-19.

Wicketkeeper Shai Hope, spinner Akeal Hosein and all-rounder Justin Greaves, along with assistant coach Roddy Estwick and physician Akshai Mansingh, were found to be positive after Wednesday's tests.

West Indies' cricket board is meeting with its Pakistan counterpart on Thursday to discuss whether to call off the rest of the white-ball tour.

All three players will be unavailable for the scheduled games remaining - one T20I and three ODIs, with all games due to be live on Sky Sports.

"They will remain in isolation for 10 days or until they return negative PCR test results," a Cricket West Indies statement read.

West Indies fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell and all-rounders Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers had earlier tested positive after arriving in Pakistan.

The tourists are also without batsman Devon Thomas, who sustained a finger injury in the first T20 match.

Pakistan beat West Indies by nine runs in the second T20 in Karachi to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.