World Cup Final: England captain Heather Knight looking to make 'history' and 'write remarkable story'

Captain Heather Knight is relishing England's shot at "history" and "writing a remarkable story" as they prepare to face Australia in the Women's World Cup final.

Knight's charges will become the first England team to successfully defend the Women's World Cup title if they back up their 2017 triumph at Hagley Oval on Sunday.

England lost their first three matches in this year's tournament and were in danger of an early elimination but have since won five games in a row, reaching the final with a thumping 137-run victory over South Africa in Thursday's semi-final.

Knight said at her pre-final press conference: "I think winning will mean more after the start we had and being able to turn it around would be remarkable. It would make it even more special if we can win

"We have an opportunity to make history being the first England team to [win back-to-back titles] and that's such an exciting thing.

"The stage is set for us to write a remarkable story but it is a fresh slate and us and Australia will go in as equals. It's who performs on the day and deals with the pressure.

I thought we were out, to be honest, after three defeats in a row and I was pretty down but then when I did the maths I saw that if things went our way a little bit we were still in with a reasonable shot. It feels like we have built up a lot of momentum now and we feel like we can do a job against Australia. Heather Knight on England's World Cup campaign

'There is huge excitement in the group'

"Being involved in World Cup finals is what you set your stall out to do, what you train so hard for, what you want to be involved in, so there's huge excitement in the group.

"We won't think too much about 2017, it's a brand new day, a brand new game and a chance for us to go out and show what we can do.

"But I think the positive memories of winning the 50-over World Cup a lot of our players have will be really useful for us.

"Knowing that we can deal with the pressure and that when games are close and things are at stake that we have players who can bring their best cricket and rise to the occasion."

England have come out on the losing side in their last seven one-day internationals against Australia, including four already this year.

Knight's team suffered defeat in all three ODIs during a multi-format Women's Ashes they lost 12-4 and then again in the opening game of the World Cup as they narrowly failed to chase down a target of 311 in Hamilton.

Australia have won all eight of their games in this competition and 37 of their previous 38 ODIs.

'England are not that far away from Australia'

Knight said: "We are going to have to bring our best cricket but we are not that far away from them Australia and know we can beat them.

"Knowing we pushed them so close is a really good sign. We did that at points in the Ashes but just weren't able to finish off games and in the first group game we pushed them hard."

Speaking to Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain, Knight added: "Australia will be favourites.

"We have a few scars against them, that's for sure, but we almost have nothing to lose with them beating us a lot recently. We need to throw caution to the wind, go at them and see where it takes us.

I like to think people look at me and don’t know whether it is going well or badly. I want to be that calm presence and I think that was particularly important when things were going badly. I like to pick my moments to be a bit more emotive or forceful so people know I mean it. Even if things are going a bit mad, I try to keep that calm head on if I can. Heather Knight on her captaincy

"I am not one for a romantic finish but I think it would be the perfect ending to the story if we can turn it around from the position we are in and having taken a bit of a mauling in the Ashes to then beat Australia.

"It would be a perfect story, we just need to go and execute it."

Knight hails England's character

On England's dramatic turnaround, Knight told reporters: "I don't think it was one moment, or a single magical thing. I know it doesn't fit the story that people want to write!

"It was about remaining calm, not panicking, staying positive, and realising that a lot of things going wrong were in our control. Little things like fielding, bowling extras, poor shot selection.

"They were things we could change pretty quickly and our bowling is starting to peak at the backend of the competition.

"I am really proud that we have stuck together. We also had some tough times in Australia [during the Ashes] and the fact we have stayed together speaks volumes about the character we have in this group.

"We brought our most complete performance when the biggest stakes were on the line [in the semi-final against South Africa]. That was outstanding and we'd like to do that again in the final."

