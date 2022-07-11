Emma Lamb: First England century was 'very emotional' moment

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the best of Emma Lamb's incredible knock Watch the best of Emma Lamb's incredible knock

Emma Lamb was nearly reduced to tears after scoring a crucial maiden hundred for England in their win over South Africa, admitting it was a "very special and very emotional" moment in her career.

​​​​​Lamb, who was playing in just her fifth-ever international for England across all formats, provided a vital 102 as England chased down South Africa's 219 target and could not hide her emotion at securing such a landmark moment.

"What a day. I am just absolutely buzzing to get a 100 in my second ODI, I think," she said.

"I just wanted to be really positive and I kept it really simple to be honest.

"I thought our bowlers did a lot of hard work in the first innings, so if it was in my slot I just wanted to hit it with all intent.

"I have got all the confidence in my coaches in my team and I think that helps a lot.

"I feel really calm and relaxed about where I am at and it is a very good start for me and hopefully I can continue that throughout the tournament.

"It was very special and very emotional, I nearly cried."

Despite such an achievement, the Lancashire batter was realistic about the learning curve she still has ahead of her.

Lamb added: "I kept it really simple to be honest and I felt quite comfortable once I got past the 20 mark.

"I think it was clear just to play my game and obviously what I have done beforehand has worked and got me to this play now so don't change anything really just do what I do.

"I think not every game is going to go exactly to plan and so I think it is just riding the lows and learning from them and I am only 24 so hopefully I have got a bit of time ahead of me.

"Obviously I am batting with some of the best batters in the world so it is just asking questions and learning from them."

Edwards: Lamb showed true character

Sky Sports' Charlotte Edwards was most impressed with the character on display from Lamb as she remained calm at the crease to hit 102 off just 97 balls despite the pressure of opening the batting for England.

"It is very emotional isn't it because they have been on a journey and Emma Lamb has been on quite a journey," said Edwards.

"She has been on numerous academy tours, been in and out of England squads, got her first T20 cap last summer, got a duck in her first ODI game then to respond in the way she does as a character, that is what you look for.

"When you are picking teams you look for characters and how they respond to adversity and the words she was saying she was calm there and she looked that and I thought that was a very impressive innings for her first International 100."

Watch the second one-day international between England and South Africa, live on Sky Sports Cricket on Friday. Coverage begins at 1.30pm, with the first ball at 2pm.