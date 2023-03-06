England men's ODI team: Phil Salt misses opportunity to press World Cup selection case

England sealed a 2-1 series win in Bangladesh, with plenty for captain Jos Buttler and coach Matthew Mott to ponder ahead of the World Cup in India.

With the next ODIs taking place in September, shortly before the selection deadline, this was the final opportunity in overseas conditions for players to stake a claim for a place in the squad.

Several players enhanced their chances for a seat on the plane to India, including Jason Roy and David Malan but it felt like a missed opportunity for Phil Salt and James Vince.

With key players missing at the top of the order, including Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Duckett and Harry Brook, Salt and Vince had three matches to show why they should be in the World Cup squad.

But they will leave Bangladesh disappointed with their output. Salt only managed to muster 54 runs in three innings, with his highest score of 35 coming in the final ODI.

Similarly, Vince scored 49 runs batting at number four, with a high score of 38 in the final ODI.

Both players were frustrated with their dismissals in Chattogram, particularly Salt, who played well before an overly-aggressive shot when England were on top.

Asked if it was a missed opportunity for the pair, Steven Finn said on Sky Sports Cricket: "It feels that way, especially with Roy and Malan scoring and the guys to come back in the top order. That's why we saw frustration from Salt [when he got out].

"He got himself into a position and he hit a poor ball straight to cover. You can see the frustration."

Before the tour, there were question marks over Roy and Malan but those worries were dismissed after both scored centuries in the series.

Salt has impressed in the past and was part of the T20 World Cup-winning side in Australia in November. But he might have lost a bit of form at the wrong time.

England have the returning Jonny Bairstow waiting in the wings to take his place at the top of the order.

Joe Root would be expected to bat at number four and in the middle order England have an array of options, including Will Jacks, Harry Brook and Ben Duckett, who has a good record against spin.

Then there is the question of Ben Stokes, who has retired from ODIs but Buttler and Mott have already said they will try to lure him back for England's World Cup defence.

Added to that, another potential option could come in the shape of Alex Hales who Mott has confirmed "the door is still open" to the right-hand opener should he wish to make a return to 50-over international cricket.

With the World Cup still a few months away, Buttler and co will have a few selection headaches both for the squad and the make up of the starting XI in the first match.

There are just seven ODIs scheduled for England before they begin their World Cup defence with series against New Zealand and Ireland coming up in September.

Ahmed impresses on debut

It was a disappointing day for England in the final ODI but one of the bright sparks was Rehan Ahmed.

The 18-year-old replaced the injured Will Jacks for the final dead rubber and bowled 10 overs, finishing with figures of 1-62.

He bowled well during the first innings and was rewarded with his first wicket with his last ball.

Ahmed also showed quick reactions to run Nazmul Shanto (53) out just as it looked like Bangladesh would take control.

Ahead of the match Ahmed was handed his cap by Adil Rashid, and the master was full of praise for the apprentice.

"He (Rehan) has something special and hopefully as time goes on he will get better," he said.

Finn was also impressed by Ahmed, adding that the 18-year-old showed "maturity" on debut.

He said: "I enjoyed watching him. He bowled aggressively and remained calm under pressure (for the run out) at an important time in the game.

"He showed maturity and he will learn from the game. We underestimate how nervy he would have been feeling.

"I thought he remained calm under pressure. Buttler did a good job captaining him. Rashid only bowled five overs today and that was a good reason for Rehan getting to bowl all 10 overs. If I was him, I'd be sleeping happy tonight."

Ahmed is in the squad for the T20 series in Bangladesh and will hope for more game time on the international stage.

England's remaining ODIs before the World Cup

ODI Series vs New Zealand - live on Sky Sports

Friday September 8 - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (12.30pm)

Sunday September 10 - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton (11am)

Wednesday September 13 - The Kia Oval, London (12.30pm)

Friday September 15 - Lord's, London (12.30pm)

ODI Series vs Ireland - live on Sky Sports

Wednesday September 20 - Headingley, Leeds (12:30pm)

Saturday September 23 - Trent Bridge, Nottingham (11am)

Tuesday September 26 - Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (12.30pm)

Watch the first of three T20s between England and Bangladesh on Thursday from 8.30am live on Sky Sports Cricket.