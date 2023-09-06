Disability Premier League trophy: Callum Flynn and George Greenway lead Hawks to victory

A masterclass from Callum Flynn and George Greenway led the Hawks to the Disability Premier League trophy at Derby.

The pair put on 112 for the third wicket to overhaul the Pirates' total of 156-6 and see their team home by eight wickets with over two overs to spare.

The Pirates would have been relatively happy at the interval, their competitive total owing in no small part to Jake Oakes who smashed 39 from just 10 balls - including five sixes off the last over - but Flynn and Greenwood were relatively untroubled throughout their partnership.

Flynn, who was awarded Player of the Match for his fine unbeaten 83, said: "It's been a good tournament for the boys. We've won six from seven, we've only lost one group game, we took momentum into the final and we took the trophy home with us.

Image: Callum Flynn was awarded Man of the Match

"We lost all the momentum in the final over of the first innings. It was actually kind of my idea to keep pace off the ball so I think I owed that to Alex [Hammond], to try and knock the runs off!

"The momentum swung all game, we had it all first innings and then lost it in that over but then we gained it back with the bat and kept our foot on their throat, took it to the Pirates, and won it with ease really.

"I think the DPL has been really good this year. It's one of those tournaments where we'll really see the development in four and five years' time, when the lads and ladies start getting into international squads. In terms of instant success we're getting there but in three, four or five years' time, who knows where this could go. The money the ECB have put into it, and the backing they've given us, has been excellent.

"We can't thank them enough for giving us a stage like this. Many years ago, disabled athletes didn't get occasions like this - now we're breaking down barriers and hopefully we keep breaking them down."