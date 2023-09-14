England vs Sri Lanka: Rain delays third ODI as England target series win in Leicester

England head into the third ODI against Sri Lanka with a 1-0 lead after winning the first ODI and the second being abandoned due to rain; Rain has delayed the start of the third ODI in Leicester
Thursday 14 September 2023 15:23, UK
Rain has delayed the start of the third ODI between England and Sri Lanka in Leicester as Heather Knight's side look to secure a 2-0 series win.
England won the series opener in Durham on Saturday in comprehensive style, skittling Sri Lanka for 106 as fast bowlers Mahika Gaur and Lauren Filer took three wickets each on debut before easing to their target with a whopping 32 overs to spare.
The hosts also dominated Sri Lanka again in Northampton on Tuesday, reducing the tourists to 106-9 in 30.5 overs before the match-wrecking rain arrived, meaning England head into today's match with just a 1-0 lead.
Filer, off-spinner Charlie Dean and seam-bowling all-rounder Alice Davidson-Richards each bagged three wickets in the second ODI.
The rain is set to relent in Leicester, with 5.08pm the latest a 20-over-a-side game can get under way.
Filer has been a star with the ball during this ODI series and England batter and Sky Sports pundit Lauren Winfield-Hill believes the young pace bowler brings "something different".
"Everybody gets excited by extra pace and it is more challenging for a batter to face," said Winfield-Hill. "Filer offers something different, extra pace.
"She also hides the ball when she runs in so she is hard to pick up, while she rushes you. She is on you quicker than you expect."
