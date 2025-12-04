The Ashes: England's Mark Wood a doubt for third Test in Adelaide with knee injury after missing Gabba day-nighter

England fast bowler Mark Wood has cast doubt on his availability for the third Ashes Test in Adelaide as he recovers from a knee injury.

Wood was ruled out of the ongoing second Test in Brisbane after pulling up sore following Australia's eight-wicket win in the series opener in Perth.

The 35-year-old had a brace on his left knee during day one of the day-night Test at The Gabba on Thursday and told Australian television that he might not be fit until the fourth Test in Melbourne from December 26.

"I think there's a chance there [for the third Test in Adelaide]," Wood told host broadcaster Channel 7. "More realistically, it's probably more Melbourne and then [Sydney] after that.

"I need to get out of this [brace] first to get moving around."

Wood's return for the first match of the series, his first Test in 15 months, came after a nine-month injury absence with an elbow injury and then recovery from surgery on his left knee.

He bowled 11 wicketless overs in Perth, finishing with match figures of 0-44.

By fielding a five-man pace attack, England recorded their fastest collective day of bowling in a Test match on the opening day of the series, only to suffer an calamitous defeat on day two.

Spin-bowling all-rounder Will Jacks has replaced Wood in an otherwise unchanged team for the second Test in Brisbane.

Athers: Wood's impact could be minimal

Sky Sports Cricket's Michael Atherton:

"He is a key player, a fast bowler and the whole strategy here is to win The Ashes with pace.

"I think the initial hopes were that he would be right for the third Test in Adelaide but he has delivered a more pessimistic update.

"His impact in the series could be minimal."

