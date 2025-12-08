The Ashes: Ben Stokes showed England batting template and that he is still up for the fight, says Michael Atherton

After England's two-day pummelling in Perth was followed by a four-day drubbing in Brisbane - where they have still not won a Test since 1986 - Michael Atherton looks at where they went wrong and what positives they can take ahead of the third Ashes encounter in Adelaide from December 17…

There are times where you have to fight hard to earn the right to be attacking and aggressive. That is not being defensive at all.

I do not want to see England going back to being a defensive team who go into their shell and won't chase targets, so having that as your fundamental ethos is fine.

Score summary - Australia vs England, second Ashes Test England 334 all out after 76.2 overs in first innings (elected to bat): Joe Root (138no off 206 balls), Zak Crawley (76 off 93), Jofra Archer (38 off 36); Mitchell Starc (6-75) Australia 511 all out after 117.3 overs in first innings: Mitchell Starc (77 off 141 balls), Jake Weatherald (72 off 78 balls), Marnus Labuschagne (65 off 78), Alex Carey (63 off 69), Steve Smith (61 off 85); Brydon Carse (4-152), Ben Stokes (3-113) England 241 all out after 75.2 overs in second innings: Ben Stokes (50 off 152 balls), Zak Crawley (44 off 59), Will Jacks (44 off 59); Michael Neser (5-42), Scott Boland (2-47), Mitchell Starc (2-64) Australia 69-2 in 10 overs in second innings: Steve Smith (23no off 9 balls), Travis Head (22 off 22), Jake Weatherald (17 off 23); Gus Atkinson (2-37)

All the best teams I have seen look to put pressure on the opposition.

But it is not a sign of weakness to occasionally, especially in Australia where the pitches have a bit more bounce, rein it in, so I think England can look at the partnership between Ben Stokes and Will Jacks on the final day in Brisbane.

The template is there, and I repeat that is not about being negative but about respecting both the conditions and the situation on occasion.

Image: Will Jacks hit 41 and Ben Stokes 50 as the England pair shared a seventh-wicket stand of 96 from 221 balls in the tourists' second innings at The Gabba

Athers: England have come up short but can challenge Australia

After some of the dismissals in this game, with someone like Zak Crawley, I would sit down and talk about driving on the rise in Australia, the same with Ollie Pope. Speak about being more circumspect to balls that are not full half-volleys.

With Harry Brook, there are situations where he has got himself on top and I would say to him to just hammer the advantage home. He is too good a player to get out the way he did to Mitchell Starc in the first innings at that time of the game.

If you add in Brook's first-innings dismissal, Pope and Crawley's second-innings dismissals, all the dropped catches, all the wayward bowling, there are 150 runs easy England gave away.

The real disappointment so far is that this is not a vintage Australian team but they have played tougher and more capable cricket.

On the evidence so far, England have come up very short - whacked in two days in Perth, whacked in four in Brisbane.

But I have seen enough of this team over the last three years to know they can be a whole lot better and, if they are, they can create opportunities against Australia.

They just have to play better and hold on to their catches. Australia have missed nothing in the field, England dropped five catches.

'McCullum must hold his nerve after back-to-back defeats'

Leadership is so important now and I get the sense that England are excellent in that regard.

Image: Brendon McCullum will not be swayed by media criticism of his England side, says Athers

I don't think head coach Brendon McCullum will be swayed by public opinion and media criticism and nor should he be. He should be swayed by their shortcomings on the pitch but not the noise around the team.

The most important thing from the final day was the resolve and determination Stokes showed with the bat. That shows he is still up for the fight. If he is and the coach holds his nerve, that is a pretty good starting point.

England have to bowl better, though.

I think they go to the short-pitched ploy too soon and too frequently. Australia's bowlers showed the way where you are looking to get wickets in a normal mode.

Image: England's bowlers largely toiled at The Gabba as Australia opened up a 2-0 series lead with three games to play

Start by attacking tight to off stump and then when the ball is slightly older you might push your line slightly to fourth or fifth stump and then occasionally go to the short stuff.

I think going short is a get-out because they are not accurate enough. We have to get back to being disciplined and accurate.

England now plan to go to Noosa for a few days and I have no problem with that.

That was part of the itinerary in advance and there is no reason why after a Test match you shouldn't unwind for a few days, although I would urge them to be sensible with that they get up to.

Then when they get to Adelaide they need to refocus and work as hard as they can to improve.

